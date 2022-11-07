Kilgarvan boss Mickey Foley full of praise for effort against the odds

Back when Kilgarvan reached a Munster Junior Final in 2008, Mickey Foley was one of the best forwards for both club and county.

Most famously, he was a key player on that famous day in 1993 when Kerry defeated Waterford. In the Munster quarter-final in 2007, he would famously score 1-9 to see Kilgarvan past Caherline – no Kerry club had ever won a Munster Hurling Championship game before that day.

He was also there a year later when Kilgravan became the first Kerry club to reach a Munster Final, losing out to Dripsey. In short, hurling and Kilgarvan are entwined deep in the man's bones and he takes huge pride in both. He was graciously philosophical in the wake of defeat and already looking towards the future.

“In the first half we conceded two early goals. In fairness, it was nobody's fault, just came from balls breaking. But after that I thought our performance in the first half, from a team that had been concentrating on football for six or seven weeks, I thought it was something else," the told The Kerryman.

"The way we came back showed an awful lot of character. We got some great scores, and the goal...we got a super goal just before half-time. In the second half then, for the first quarter I thought we died a little bit.”

Mickey knew where the problem was arising; Kilgarvan just couldn't afford to plug that particular hole.

“They brought back an extra man as a sweeper, and that worked well for them. We couldn't switch like that, you see, because we would have been leaving it open for that full-forward [Shane Meehan] inside.”

Of course, the long gap between the Intermediate Final in Kerry where Kilgarvan beat St.Brendans at the start of August and this game wasn't ever going to be helpful, especially with football commitments.

Hurling, arguably more than any other sport, requires constancy, and Mickey knew that the lack of regular games was going to extract a price.

“Overall, to be quite honest, I'd say that if we had played them straight away after the Intermediate I think we might not have had a problem with them,” Foley continued.

"The break was too long for us, but still, I thought our lads gave a tremendous display. I can only praise each and every one of them. Cian and Gearóid gave us a great platform, they contributed nine points between them, and I thought the backs in the first half were superb.

"I thought that the amount of times we turned them over inside once the clearance landed, John Mark Foley and Eoin O'Shea were outstanding in the back and I thought up front that Dónal [O’Sullivan] especially got some great scores.

"He only caught the hurley for the first time this year [Dónal was a key part of Kerry's All Ireland winning team], but he gave us 100%.”

It's hard to argue that Kerry hurling has been on the rise in recent times. Kerry have reached the last couple of McDonagh Cup Finals, while both Causeway and Kilgarvan both gave great accounts of themselves in the Munster Club Championships.

Mickey might have been disappointed with the result, but not the account his side gave of themselves on the day.

“When you are disappointed to have lost, well, that says it really, that you are there or thereabouts. 'Tis small little differences, like, the higher counties are that bit cuter than us yet.”

Kilgarvan's year isn't over yet. Having won the Kerry Novice Football Final, they still have more to look forward to. But it's been a long, action-packed year for them already, and no-one knows that better than their manager.

“We have to wait now to hear when the Munster Novice Tournament is fixed. Of course when it's scheduled, we'll play in it, but to be honest the lads need a break. If they got two months now of a break to regroup, they deserve that."