Kilcummin turn the tables on Castleisland Desmonds in championship opener after league final defeat

Adam Donoghue of Castleisland Desmonds in action against Eoghan O'Donovan and Gary O'Leary of Kilcummin on Saturday in the Kerry Petroleum Club Intermediate Championship Group 3 Round 1 Photo by Tatyana McGough

COUNTY CLUB IFC GROUP 3 ROUND 1

Kilcummin 1-11

Castleisland Desmonds 0-11

When Desmonds defeated Kilcummin by four points in July to claim the Division 2 County League title, the east Kerry sides brain trust went away, licked their wounds, analysed where it went wrong, and came up with a game plan that ultimately led them to this first round victory in Rathmore last Saturday night.

Gone was the man-to-man traditional style defence that saw them concede 2-12 in the league decider, and instead they emerged with a mean, tough tackling zonal system that the normally flamboyant Desmonds found extremely difficult to break down.

The video analysis will make tough watching for the Desmonds as time and again they brought the ball into the tackle, and this was meat and drink to the ravenous Kilcummin defence who hunted in packs. The red and green clad outfit then attacked at pace and went long and early to Paul O’Shea, who enjoyed a mighty battle with Brian Leonard.

The ideal conditions and perfect Rathbeg sod made for decent football, but it was Kilcummin that played all of the good stuff early doors as they raced into a 0-4 to no score lead after a mere seven minutes.

Wing-back Eoghan O’Donovan got the ball rolling after just twenty seconds, and four minutes later Noel Duggan slotted over a free kick after he was fouled himself. Desmonds were sloppy, and when they kicked a free kick astray in the middle of the field Danny Cronin punished them with his sides third point.

Kilcummin continued to put some serious heat on the Desmonds kickers and after the Castleisland side dropped into Brendan Kealy’s hands twice, the winners showed no such profligacy when Kelvin Teahan put them four ahead.

Finally, Desmonds began to get their hands on some ball and they hit two on the bounce from a Thomas Hickey free and a decent Denis O’Connor point from play, but Kilcummin showed what they were capable of when their excellent centre half-back Philip O’Leary crashed a bullet off of Steven Bartlett’s crossbar. A let off for Desmonds, but from the kick-out came Kilcummin’s goal.

A long ball was played into Paul O’Shea; he shouldn’t have won it really as he was being double marked, and he slipped it into his brother Mark who made no mistake from close range.

Adam O’Donoghue responded with a point for Castleisland, but with Paul O’Shea slotting a well won mark, and Philip O’Leary with a point after an inspirational forty metre run, Kilcummin led by 1-6 to 0-3 with five minutes left in the half.

Desmonds then went on a purple patch of their own, slotting three points on the bounce from Thomas Hickey (free), Brian Leonard, and Pat Fitzgerald. The Division 2 champions continued to attack, but Philip O’Leary showed no concern for his own safety when he flung his body full frontal to stop the ball, and after he bounced off the ground, he soared down the field to kick his second point of the game to see his side take a 1-7 to 0-6 lead in at half-time.

Desmonds kicked two early second half wides before Duggan (Free) and substitute Micheál Walsh with a beautiful slicer from the right-hand side, traded scores.

Another poor Desmonds turnover saw Cian Foley shoot over the bar and seven minutes later Foley repeated the trick with another lovely effort, to see Kilcummin lead by 1-10 to 0-7 with fifty minutes gone.

If Desmonds can take anything positive out of the game, it’s that for the final fifteen minutes they outscored the winners by four points to one. They were certainly helped by the sin binning of Kelvin Teahan in the fifty second minute and they took advantage of their numerical superiority with Maurice Hickey, Sean Lynch, Luka Brosnan and Thomas Hickey (free) finding their range.

The goal they needed never looked like materialising, however, and when Brian Leonard (who completely snuffed out Paul O’Shea in the second half) received his second yellow, it mattered little as Kilcummin had done enough to secure a deserved victory.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steven Bartlett; Gearoid Leonard, Brian Leonard (0-1), Maurice Lynch; Luka Brosnan (0-1), Denis O’Connor (0-1), Maurice Hickey (0-1); Cian W O’Connor, Pat Fitzgerald (0-1); Adam Donoghue ,PJ Curtin, Adam O’Donoghue (0-1); Tomás Hickey (0-3f), Tomás Lynch, Graham O’Connor Subs: Micheál Walsh (0-1) for A O’Donoghue H/T, Fintan O’Sullivan for P Fitzgerald, 38, Sean Lynch (0-1) for PJ Curtin, 42, Luke Lyons for D O’ Connor, 56, Mark Hickey for G O’Connor, 56

KILCUMMIN: Brendan Kealy; Kevin McSweeney, Dara O’Callaghan, Chris O’Leary; Dan Moynihan, Philip O’Leary (0-2), Eoghan O’Donovan (0-1); Gary O’Leary, Kevin Gorman; Cian Foley (0-2), Mark O’Shea (1 goal), Kelvin Teahan (0-1); Danny Cronin (0-1), Paul O’Shea (0-1 mark), Noel Duggan 0-3, 1f) Subs: Kieran Murphy for D Cronin, 42

REFEREE: Tom Corbett (Firies)