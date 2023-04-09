Kilcummin secure first win of County League Division One campaign with 15-point demolition of Desmonds

Kilcummin full-back Damien O'Leary holds on to his possession while being challenged by Ryan Maguire, Castleisland Desmonds during their County Senior Football League Division 1 Round 3 game in Castleisland on Saturday evening. John Reidy

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Castleisland Desmonds 0-15

Kilcummin 3-21

Kilcummin romped to a 15-point victory over a shell-shocked Castleisland Desmonds side thanks in no small part to their lethal full forward line of Philip O’Leary, Shane McSweeney and Eoghan O’Donovan who between them struck for two goals and six points.

O’Leary was the scoring star of the trio with a haul of 2-2, but with the veteran McSweeney proving to be an excellent target man, the visiting side played some brilliant, direct, and pacy football that Desmonds quite simply had no answer to.

The wind blew sideways and favoured neither side, and the large attendance in Castleisland were treated to a rip roaring first ten minutes on Saturday evening. The sides were level at 0-4 apiece before Adam Donoghue, who was one of Desmonds better performers and enjoyed a fine tussle with Kieran Murphy, slotted over to push his side 0-5 to 0-4 ahead. It was the first and only time that Desmonds led in the game, and little did the supporters know what was about to unfold.

Three points on the trot from Chris O’Leary, Eoghan O’Donovan and a Paul O’Shea free pushed the visitors 0-7 to 0-5 ahead ,and although Cian W O’Connor, a shining light for the losers, got one back, Kilcummin were to strike for their first goal of the game in the fifteenth minute when a long ball testing ball wasn’t dealt with by the Desmonds defence, and Mark O’Shea showed snipers instincts to finish to the back of Steven Bartlett’s net.

Bartlett got one back from a free, but with the Desmonds kick out in all sorts of trouble and their genera play slow and cumbersome, Kilcummin added seven points on the bounce with the home sides cause not helped by the sinbinning of Brian Leonard who saw black after reacting to a free given against him.

Adam Donoghue scored a welcome point for Desmonds as the first half was nearing a close but Kilcummin were far from finished and with Desmonds turning over the ball cheaply in defence, Philip O’Leary showed little mercy as he drilled the ball past Bartlett for his sides second goal. Eoghan O’Donovan and Bartlett (’45) traded points as the first half drew to a close and the visitors took an unassailable twelve point lead into the dressing room.

There was no let up from Kilcummin as McSweeney got them off the mark seconds into the second period, and two minutes later a sweeping move involving Kieran Murphy and McSweeney saw Danny Cronin upended in the large parallelogram, but Bartlett made a fine save from Paul O’Shea’s spot kick.

The winners were 2-17 to 0-11 ahead by the 40th minute and then came goal number three. Another spell binding move full of pace and power saw Philip O’Leary strike for his second goal and worse was to follow for Desmonds when Luka Brosnan saw red for a late elbow on Paul O’Shea.

Sean O’Leary, brilliant throughout, added his second point of the game and although Desmonds were beaten out of sight a positive for them is that they didn’t give up and they added late points from substitute Shane O’Connell, Cian W O’Connor and Adam Donoghue.

The day was very much Kilcummin’s though, and the hard-working Mark O’Shea added the final point of the game for his side’s first win of the campaign to add to their draw last week against Dingle, after an outstanding team performance.

For Desmonds, short a number of players on the day and with one win from their three games, it is back to the drawing board.

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: Steven Bartlett (0-2f); Gearoid Leonard, Brian Leonard, Ruairí Bourke, Luka Brosnan, Denis O’Connor, Ryan Maguire; Adam Donoghue (0-3), Maurice Hickey (0-1); Thomas Conway, Tomás Lynch, Tadhg O’Shea (0-2); Adam O’Donoghue (0-1), Cian W O’Connor (0-5), Mark Hickey. Subs: Colm Roche for Mark Hickey (45), Luke Curtin for T Conway (45), Shane O’Connell (0-1) for A O’Donoghue (45).

KILCUMMIN: Keith O’Leary; James Devane, Damien O’Leary, Chris O’Leary (0-1); Sean O’Leary (0-2), Kevin McSweeney, Donal Maher; Kieran Murphy (0-2), Kevin Gorman; Mark O’Shea (1-2), Paul O’Shea 0-6 (1f), Danny Cronin (0-1); Eoghan O’Donovan (0-3), Shane McSweeney (0-1), Philip O’Leary (2-2). Subs: Colm Kelliher for K Gorman (40), Philip Casey (0-1) for C O’Leary (43), James Nagle for E O’Donovan (50), James Williams for P O’Leary (50), Andy Lowin for K Murphy (50).

Referee: Padraig O’Sullivan (Firies).