Kieran O’Leary inspired Dr Crokes were always comfortable against Spa in retaining East Kerry SFC title

Fr Paddy O’Donoghue presenting the Dr O’Donoghue Cup to Dr Crokes captain Mark O'Shea with (from left) Johnny Brosnan, Chairman of East Kerry Board, and Patrick O’Donoghue, MD of the Gleneagle Hotel, at the East Kerry SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney. Photo by Tatyana McGough

EAST KERRY SFC (O’DONOGHUE CUP) FINAL

Dr Crokes 1-18

Spa 1-7

Last year Dr. Crokes faced Spa in the O’Donoghue Cup and were almost caught at the finish but managed to prevail by a single goal. The truth is that on this occasion they were in control from start to finish and were so comfortable that captain Mark O’Shea could have started composing his victory speech long before referee Pádraig O’Sullivan blew the final whistle.

The game was just on a few minutes when the elusive Tony Brosnan poked a long ball away from the defence and slipped it to Mikey Casey for a simple finish. Crokes won the kick-out – a real problem area for Spa all through the first half, and Kieran O’Leary fed Evan Looney for a simple point. The kick-out went straight to O’Leary, but his audacious lob trickled just wide of the goal. Yet again Crokes won the kick-out and Daithí Casey fired over. Mikey Casey added two more in short order to make it 1-5 to no score.

A foul on David Spillane saw Evan Cronin open Spa’s account from a free, but it was like Canute fighting the rising tide. Crokes were simply far too fast and slick for their beleaguered opponents. Mikey Potts slotted a neat point. Tony Brosnan won and converted a free and added another from play straight away. A foul on Mikey Casey saw Brosnan extend the lead into double figures, 1-8 to 0-1. Mike McCarthy departed with injury and Spa sprang Dara Moynihan as his replacement.

Evan Cronin was trying very hard to rally a shell-shocked Spa and notched a second free before scoring Spa's first point from play in the 28th minute. Tony Brosnan replied instantly with a fine score before winning and converting another free before the half-time whistle to leave Dr. Crokes 1-10 to 0-3 ahead at the interval.

Brosnan was on fire now, with Kieran O'Leary pulling all the strings, and two more points put Tony's tally at 0-7. Evan Cronin did pull one back with a free and a second card saw David Shaw receive his marching orders from the referee. Evan Cronin notched another free. Any hopes of a revival were to be very short-lived; Crokes were not going to be letting this one go. Kieran O'Leary pointed himself, raising a huge cheer. Fellow veteran campaigner Brian Looney neatly fisted over and Tony Brosnan added another free to make it 1-15 to 0-5.

Spa did get the ball in the Crokes' net, a neat finish by David Spillane after a trademark surging run by Shane Cronin. That might have ignited a contest, but it was correctly disallowed for over-carrying. The game was a bit scrappy now, to be honest, with Pádraig O'Sullivan and his match officials kept busy stamping out small but combustible incidents. Kieran O'Leary and David Spillane exchanged points before Cillian O'Regan lofted over a fine score for Dr. Crokes.

Dara Moynihan burst through for a cracking goal for Spa – it would have counted for a lot earlier on, but at this stage it was all fairly academic, Crokes were simply too clinical and too quick all over the field and clearly had more in the tank if needed. Shane Cronin closed out Spa's scoring. Both Tony Brosnan and Kieran O'Leary received red cards before the finish, but both could depart well satisfied with their roles in a victory that was far more comprehensive than anybody had predicted. Chris Doncel had the last point of the day to stretch the winning margin to 11 points.

Fr. Paddy O'Donoghue presented the Dr O’Donoghue Cup to Mark O'Shea and the well deserved man of the match award to Kieran O'Leary.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy, David Naughton, Mark Fitzgerald, John Payne, Evan Looney (0-1), Mark Cooper, Michael Potts (0-1), Mark O’Shea, David Shaw, Gavin O’Shea, Daithí Casey (0-1), Brian Looney (0-1), Tony Brosnan 0-8 (5f), Kieran O’Leary (0-2), Mikey Casey (1-2). Subs: Cillian O’Regan 0-1 for Mikey Casey (39 mins), Tom Doyle for Michael Potts (39 mins), Chris Doncel 0-1 for Gavin O’Shea (46 mins), Micheál Burns for Daithí Casey (52 mins), Michael Moloney for Mark O'Shea (52 mins).

SPA: James Devane, Brian Lynch, Dan O’Donoghue, Shane Lynch, Ryan O’Carroll, Shane Cronin (0-1), Gary Vaughan, Liam Kearney, Ciaran Spillane, Conor Stack, Evan Cronin (0-5, 4f), Niall McCarthy, Cian Tobin, Mike Foley, David Spillane (0-1). Subs: Dara Moynihan 1-0 for Mike Foley (13 mins), Niall McCarthy for Mike McCarthy (27 mins), Eoin Fitzgerald for Shane Lynch (39 mins), Cian Murphy ffor Cian Tobin (42 mins), Michael O'Donoghue for Ciarán Spillane (55 mins).

Referee: Pdraig O’Sullivan (Firies)

Man of the Match

Kieran O'Leary has been a key player for Dr. Crokes for many years now, and the game where he picked up his twelfth O'Donoghue Cup medal, joining Colm Cooper and Eoin Brosnan at the top of the roll of honour, may have been his very best. He showed incredible drive, hunger, and intelligence all through in an exhibition of football.

Turning Point

Mikey Casey's goal in the third minute was that early and that emphatic. There were a few doubts before the game, given that Crokes were without the likes of Gavin White, Fionn Fitzgerald, and Cian McMahon, but they disappeared in an instant and Crokes never looked back after that.

Talking Point

That blitzkrieg start by Dr Crokes was awesome. Spa certainly couldn't handle; I'd say very few teams could have. The likes of Ryan O'Carroll, Liam Kearney, and Evan Cronin played their hearts out, but the truth is that the likes of Evan Looney, Mark O'Shea, Kieran O'Leary, and Tony Brosnan looked on a completely different level here. In full flight they are a joy to watch.