Kieran Donaghy: ‘I did not speak to one single person associated with Roscommon GAA’

Kieran Donaghy has been lined with the Roscommon's manager's role Photo by Ramsey / Sportsfile

Former Kerry footballer and current Armagh coach Kieran Donaghy has strongly refuted a report in the Connaught Telegraph that he is to become the next manager of the Roscommon senior footballers.

The Telegraph had reported on Monday evening that he was lined up to succeed out-going Rossies boss Anthony Cunningham. A little over an hour after the initial report emerged, however, Donaghy took to Twitter to deny the report.

"Absolute rubbish,” he wrote.

"I did not speak to one single person associated with Roscommon GAA. What has happened to fact-checking a story these days? WhatsApp rumours are a scary thing.”