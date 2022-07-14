Kerry

Kerry’s wall in the head has come tumbling down, now watch them fly against Galway

Damian Stack

Dublin loomed large in the Kingdom’s psyche for the best part of a decade, beating them was a form of liberation

Kerry players Adrian Spillane and Shane Ryan, 1, celebrate after a first victory over Dublin in thirteen years Photo Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

When Germany united after almost fifty years’ separation in the early 1990s, it wasn’t as if a switch was flicked and every difference between the two sides – the old socialist east and the capitalist west – disappeared overnight. It took time to integrate the east into the western economic and political order. It made for quite a lot of economic and social pain.

Even with a real commitment on the part of the federal government to make the process as painless as possible, it still bred inequalities, resentments, disenchantment.

