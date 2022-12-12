Kerry’s new Munster club champions to face Dublin, Wexford and Meath opposition in All-Ireland semi-finals

The new Kieran O'Sullivan cup that is presented to the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Football Championship winners

Kerry’s three new Munster Club football champions, Kerins O’Rahillys, Rathmore and Fossa, will play their All-Ireland semi-finals on the weekend of January 7 and 8, against Dublin, Wexford and Meath opposition respectively.

In the senior championship Kerins O’Rahillys will play Dublin and Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes in what is expected to be part of a double-header in Croke Park with the other semi-final between Moycullen from Galway and Glen from Derry.

The All-Ireland Club SHC semi-finals – between Galway’s St Thomas and Dunloy from Antrim, and Ballyhale Shamrocks against Ballygunnar – form a Croke Park double-header next Sunday, and the indication is that the football semi-finals will be at GAA headquarters on Sunday, January 8.

Rathmore, fresh from their 10-point Munster final win over Na Piarsaigh from Limerick in yesterday’s Munster final, will play St Mogue’s from Fethard-on-Sea in Wexford in the All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final, with that game likely to be played on Saturday, January 7.

In line with their hurling equivalents being played next weekend, the Intermediate and Junior football semi-finals will be played at neutral venues, with Fraher Field in Dungarvan or Mitchelstown in Cork possible locations for Rathmore’s game.

The other Intermediate semi-final pits Dunmore MacHales from Galway and the winner of the yet to be played Ulster IFC final between Corduff from Monaghan and Galbally Pearses from Tyrone.

In the All-Ireland Club Junior semi-finals, Fossa will meet Meath and Leinster champions Castletown, with Portlaoise or Nenagh a possible half-way venue. The other semi-final sees Galway champions Clifden take on Stewartstown Harps from Tyrone. The Tyrone club lost the 2005 All-Ireland JFC final to Finuge.

Dates, venues and times will be confirmed by Croke Park in due course.