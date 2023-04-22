Kerry’s Munster title defence is up and running without the champions having to break sweat against Tipperary

Kerry midfielder Diarmuid O'Connor tries to evade the grasp of Mark Russell of Tipperary during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 0-25

Tipperary 0-5

The Kerry players came under far more heat in Portugal last week than they did here in this Munster semi-final stroll, and we’re not just referring to the high temperatures. One would have to imagine that the fabled end-of-week training match in Quinta do Lago was far more intense and competitive that what Tipperary were able to throw at the Munster champions at a fittingly dull and damp Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon.

For the record, it was a 20-point win in the finish, but truth be told it was a mere accounting exercise long before that. Kerry won the first half by 10 points, they won the second half by another 10, and that just about sums up a forgettable provincial semi-final that the vast majority of the 6,939 will have forgot all about before they arrive back home.

Kerry’s utter dominance was such that they could afford to have Tony Brosnan’s 30th minute penalty well saved by Michael O’Reilly and still lead by 10 points at half time, with Tipperary every bit as poor as their National League form suggested they might be.

Throw a team headed for Division 4 in against the reigning All-Ireland champions at a venue the latter haven’t lost a Championship game in since 1995 and there’s only every going to one outcome. That the visitors kept the margin of defeat down to just the 20 points might be the best they can take from the day.

It says much for Tipperary’s lack of cutting edge – the absence of sharp-shooting forwards Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney never more sorely felt – that their two first half points came from their two wing backs, Kevin Fahey in the 11th minute and Colm O’Shaughnessy off the outside of his boot in the 23rd minute, a score that made it 0-6 to 0-2 to the home side.

Tipperary were unable to offer up much more than that in the first half, other than plenty of over and back passing that that kept their possession stats high but did nothing for their penetration against a Kerry defence that had little to do other than get plenty of bodies between the opposition and Shane Ryan’s goal.

The first quarter was football-in-a-phone-box stuff, with neither side able to create much against a thicket of bodies in front of them, and it was bang on 10 minute elapsed when Tadhg Morley set up Paudie Clifford for the game’s first score.

Fahey’s point levelled it a minute later, but Kerry always had that ability to pick their way through a massed Tipperary rear-guard, and between the 25th and 39th minutes points from the indomitable Tom O’Sullivan, David Clifford (free), Jason Foley, Sean O’Shea, Brosnan and Paul Geaney (mark) eased the home side to a 0-12 to 0-2 half time lead.

That the champions led by 10 at the interval while seeing Brosnan’s 30th minute penalty saved says it all about Kerry’s absolute dominance. That the Dr Crokes man finished with five points from play – four scored in the second half – says much about his maturity and composure after that blip.

Tony Brosnan takes a penalty which was saved by Tipperary goalkeeper Michael O'Reilly during the Munster SFC semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile

The penalty came about after Dara Moynihan and Tom O’Sullivan combined to set up David Clifford for a shot, but a foot black by Colman Kennedy left Conor Lane with no option but to award the spot kick. Brosnan’s penalty was a nice height for Michael O'Reilly to push the ball away, but it was brief respite for a Tipperary team under pressure.

The second half went much the same way as the first, after winning the first half by 0-12 to 0-2, Kerry won the second half 0-13 to 0-3, with Tom O’Sullivan raiding up from corner back to kick another two points.

Tipperary midfielder Jack Kennedy converted a free and a ‘45’ while full forward Stephen Quirke knocked over a ‘mark’, but it was all in vain for a team that will do well to take many or any positives from this performance into the Tailteann Cup that awaits them.

For Kerry there was a 69th minute black card for defender Paul Murphy, the return to competitive action by Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien, and a confidence building Championship debut and point for Ruairi Murphy.

Twenty points is right up there in the top five of Tipperary’s heaviest Championship defeats to Kerry, as their 95-year wait for a Munster Championship win against the Kingdom goes on, but for Kerry it was just another day in the Munster Championship office in which they continue to boss all around them in the province.

So, Kerry’s Championship summer is up and running, though you’d hardly say they had to break sweat first day out.

KERRY: Shane Ryan (Rathmore), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jason Foley 0-1 (Ballydonoghue), Tom O’Sullivan 0-3 (Dingle), Paul Murphy (Rathmore), Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), Gavin White (Dr Crokes), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1 (Na Gaeil), Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), Dara Moynihan 0-1 (Spa), Seán O’Shea 0-7 (3f, 1m) (Kenmare Shamrocks), Paudie Clifford 0-1 (Fossa), Tony Brosnan 0-5 (Dr Crokes), David Clifford 0-2 (2f) (Fossa), Paul Geaney 0-2 (2m) (Dingle).

Subs: Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Dingle) for P Murphy (55), Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle) for J Barry (55), Killian Spillane 0-1 (Templenoe) for P Geaney (55), Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare) for P Clifford (58), Ruairí Murphy 0-1 (Listry) for D Moynihan (58).

TIPPERARY: Michael O’Reilly, Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan, Willie Eviston, Kevin Fahey 0-1, Coleman Kennedy, Colm O’Shaughnessy 0-1, Mark Russell, Jack Kennedy 0-2 (1f, 1 ‘45’), Emmet Moloney, Teddy Doyle, Keith Ryan, Steven O’Brien, Stephen Quirke 0-1 (m), Cathal Deely.

Subs: Luke Boland for E Moloney (temp, 50-53), Luke Boland for K Fahey (55), Mikey O’Shea for T Doyle (58), Martin Kehoe for W Eviston (64), Donough for S O’Brien (64), Conal Kennedy for S Quirke (66)

REFEREE: Conor Lane (Cork)