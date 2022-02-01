Kerry’s Munster SFC semi-final against Cork gets Saturday billing in Pairc Ui Rinn

Kerry’s Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Cork will be played in Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday, May 7, the Cork County Board have confirmed.

A throw-in time has ye to be confirmed by the Munster Council but an evening start – possibly 7pm – is thought likely.

Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be unavailable for Gaelic games championship match after mid-April for a period as the stadium switches to concert mode to facilitate the series of concerts by Ed Sheeran. The last game to be played at Pairc Ui Chaoimh will be the Munster SHC match between Cork and Limerick on April 17 before the goalposts come down the sound systems start to go up.

A statement from the Cork County Board said: “The Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry will take place at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday May 7th. The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support.”

The Munster SFC quarter-finals between Tipperary and Waterford in Dungarvan, and Clare and Limerick in Ennis take place on May 1, with the semi-final between the two winners going ahead on the weekend of May 14 / 15.

The Munster SFC Final is scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

Meanwhile, the Munster U-20 Football Championship will see Kerry play either Clare or Tipperary in the semi-final on Monday, April 18, with home advantage to the winner of that Clare versus Tipperary quarter-final. The Munster U20 Football final is fixed for Monday, April 25.

In the Munster U20 Hurling Championship Kerry are placed in Group 2 with Tipperary and Waterford. In the first round, on Wednesday, April 6, Kerry host Tipperary, while in round 3 Kerry travel to a Waterford venue to face the Deise on Wednesday, April 20.

The semi-finals take place on Wednesday, April 27 with the Munster final on May 4.

Meanwhile, in the Munster Minor Football Championship Kerry are scheduled to play Cork in the provincial semi-final on Thursday, May 12 at a Kerry venue.

Clare, Waterford, Tipperary and Limerick will play a group phase of matches over three rounds with a Group Phase final after that. The winner of that group phase final will play the loser of the Kerry – Cork semi-final in the second semi-final, fixed for May 19, with home advantage for the group phase winner.

The Munster MFC final is scheduled for Thursday, June 2.