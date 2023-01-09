Kerry’s Munster Hurling League clash with Limerick moved to Austin Stack Park

The Kerry senior hurlers will be back in action in Austin Stack Park next week after their fixture with All Ireland champions Limerick was moved from Rathkeale Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

The Kerry senior hurlers and their manager Stephen Molumphy have been handed a timely boost with the news that their last group game in the Munster Hurling League against Limerick has been switched to their home ground, Austin Stack Park.

The game had intitally been fixed for Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale. Instead the three in-a-row All Ireland senior hurling champions will travel to Tralee for the fixture, giving local hurling fans the chance to see one of the greatest teams of all time up close.

Before then John Kiely’s treaty are due to face Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn in their first game of the season (Sunday, January 15 at 2pm). Two days later they’ll brave the Adare traffic to face the Kingdom at 7pm on Tuesday, January 17.

Munster GAA have also confirmed that the game will be streamed live on their Munster GAA TV service.