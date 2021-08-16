Kerry's move was crucial to semi-final getting go-ahead

David Clifford of Kerry in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 semi-final match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium earlier this summer Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Kerry’s flexibility and determination to get the All Ireland semi-final played was the crucial factor in facilitating Tyrone’s request for another seven days to be accommodated, according to reports on Monday morning.

Had the Kingdom not shown such flexibility it’s quite possible if not likely that Croke Park would have handed them a walkover, but as a statement by County Board Chairperson, Tim Murphy, on Sunday afternoon indicated that was not ever the desire of the board, or indeed the management and players.

"Our over-arching wish is to ensure that the All Ireland semi-final against Tyrone is played at the earliest possible opportunity. On that basis we have conveyed our position to National GAA earlier today and now await their deliberations and decision,” Mr Murphy wrote in a statement.

"Covid-19 has impacted hugely on everyone over the past year and-a-half and in the spirit of sportsmanship and collegiality, we feel that this offer will afford the National CCCC the best opportunity to arrive at an agreeable and acceptable solution in very difficult circumstances for all concerned.”

Within hours of that statement being made Croke Park had confirmed that the game with Tyrone would go ahead, with the mid-Ulster county being allowed another seven days to prepare for the game after their Covid outbreak. The game will now take place on Saturday, August 28.

The move has meant that the All Ireland final – against the conquerors of Dublin, Mayo – will now take place on Saturday, September 11. Full match details will be confirmed in due course.

In a statement the GAA said that the move was made with “the integrity of the championship in mind and to ensure that Kerry were not denied a semi-final outing.

“The GAA would like to acknowledge the co-operation of all of the counties still involved in the championship and it looks forward to working with the government to finalise these arrangements.”