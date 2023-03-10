Kerry's Mark Fitzgerald to take reins at Limerick seniors until end of the season

Kerins O'Rahillys Mark Fitzgerald is the new manager of the Limerick senior footballers Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Former Kerins O’Rahillys player Mark Fitzgerald will assume the reins of the Limerick senior footballers until the end of the season, taking over the role after Ray Dempsey stepped aside this week according to a statement from the Limerick County Board on Friday lunchtime.

Fitzgerald had been a coach under Dempsey’s management team – alongside fellow Kerry man Anthony Maher – and his appointment offers some continuity for the squad after what has been a trying Division 2 campaign to date.

The Treaty have suffered a series of high-scoring defeats to Derry, Louth, Dublin and Cork, but last weekend gained their first point of the campaign at a home to Meath. The result was not enough for Mayo-man Dempsey to want to remain in the role.

The Limerick statement read: “Limerick GAA wish to announce that the Limerick Senior Football management have stepped down with immediate effect. Limerick GAA would like to thank them for their commitment to the job and wish them well in their future. Mark Fitzgerald will take up the position of manager until the end of the season."

Fitzgerald has previously been a selector with the Kerry minor footballers under the management of James Costello.

The Tralee man will now seek to put a backroom team in place. It’s unclear if any other the other members of the out-going management team, such as Duagh man Maher, will stay on.

The Shannonsiders, while propping up the Division 2 table, can still avoid the drop, but will need to perform well in their remaining fixtures – at home to Kildare the weekend after this and away to Clare the weekend after that.