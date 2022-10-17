Kerry’s magnificent seven go in search of Corn Uí Mhuirí honours in Munster’s premier schools competition

It is that time of year again when the colleges GAA scene kicks into high gear. I have believed firmly for a long time that the colleges, which are effectively like super-elite minor divisional teams, give a sterong baseline of football development in Kerry. Granted, the change of colleges senior to U-19 (which made sense to align with the Northern Ireland education grades and the increase in Transition Year participation) while minor in general was reduced to U-17 has made a difference, but the overall point still stands.

We know Kerry's underage systems are strong – it is no coincidence that the county has won four Hogan Cups, doubling our overall tally in that copetition, just before winning five All Ireland minors on the trot. Kerry schools have won fourteen of the last fifteen Corn Uí Mhuirí titles (Colaiste Chríost Rí in 2011, before you ask the obvious question). In the same period Kerry have won twelve of the Munster senior football titles on offer. It is not a coincidence.

The colleges games are far from the only testing ground for players aspiring to a county jersey – not when the development squads and minor championship have produced great players – but they are a significant factor.

This year's Corn Uí Mhuirí has some traditional powers but has some new faces as well. SP Sliabh Luachra have really established themselves as a force in the Corn Uí Mhuirí over the past five or six years (their great All-Ireland winning Vocational teams were among the first games this writer ever reported on).

Presentation Milltown are making that step up this year and I am not surprised – they have put in an awful lot of work over the past number of years and it's really starting to show. They effectively take the place of IS Killorglin, who have dropped down. Like Coláiste na Sceilge, who made the step back up last year, I expect that to be a temporary step Spioraid Naomh of Bishopstown are another side making the leap. It is great to have four teams of four – groups of three were always a logistical nightmare with no room for error. Having a guaranteed three games is what players need and helps to gel a team.

This Wednesday the picture will start to become a lot clearer.

GROUP A

Tralee CBS v St. Flannan’s Ennis

Tralee CBS are only second to St Brendan’s College on the roll of honour. Two years ago they beat their arch-rivals to win the Corn Uí Mhuirí and I will always maintain that team would have gone on to win a Hogan if colleges GAA hadn't been cancelled because of the pandemic. They are always formidable. Colm Browne in midfield and Jerh Brosnan up front are two players to watch. Add in the likes of Jake Foley, Ciarán White, Ben Hanafin, Darragh Cunae, and young prodigy Ronan Carroll, and you have serious talent. They won't be happy with their display in the O'Sullian Cup semi-final, bowing out to St. Brendans in a game where the huge amount of cheap turnovers on both sides was a major talking point. However, the conditions played a big part in that.

Nobody ever celebrated being drawn against St. Flannans of Ennis. They might be better known as a hurling nursery (the late Brendan Hennessy honed his art up there) and they might never have actually won a Corn Uí Mhuirí, but they have reached the knockout stages far more often that not. A bit of a banana skin for The Green, to say the least.

Clonakilty CC v SP Sliabh Luachra

Rathmore lost out to Mercy Mounthawk in the O'Sullivan Cup semi-final, but I think the Tralee outfit will beat a lot of teams. Rathmore saw off IS Killorglin in the quarter-final of that competition and have plenty of real quality in their ranks. Fionn Murphy is a phenomenal talent. Daniel Sheehan and Pádraig Moynihan are quality defenders. Up front Dara Nagle, Seán Finnegan, James Doyle, and David O'Leary all know where the posts are.

Clonakilty CC reached the quarter-finals in the last two years – they were well beaten by Tralee CBS last year. They have some serious players in the likes of Dan Twomey, Aaron Cullinane, Darren Gough, John O'Donovan, and Fergal Murphy, all of whom have been in or around the Cork minors and development squads in recent years. A tough opener, but I think that having two tough games under their belt already will stand to Sliabh Luachra and they should edge victory in a very close contest.

GROUP B

Mercy Mounthawk v Coláiste na Sceilge

The idea of a 'group of death' has become something of an overworked cliché in draws like this, but you'd have to acknowledge that this is not a group that anybody wanted to be in. Frankly, all four of these teams would be fancied to qualify out of any other group. Coláiste na Sceilge lost out fairly tamely to St Brendan’s College in the O'Sullivan Cup quarter-final, but they were missing a few players on the day, so it would be wise to not read too much into it.

South Kerry caused something of a sensation in the County Minor Championship by ending East Kerry's six-year reign before losing out in a great battle with Mid Kerry. Jack Clifford is a a key player in the engine room, while the O'Sullivans Ian and Darragh and Emmet Daly are dangerous predators up front. Coláiste an Sceilge gave St. Brendans two great battles last year and also gave Tralee CBS a tough test in the O'Sullivan Cup Final.

That said, Mercy Mounthawk look sensational so far. Daniel Kirby, young Ben Murphy, Kerry minors like Niall Collins, Odhran Ferris, Paddy Lane, and Darragh O'Connor, who has been sensational so far. Rob Monahan in midfield really made a name for himself playing midfield for St. Brendans in the County Championship. More than any individual talent, though, I was really blown away by their teamwork and especially their relentlessly disciplined tackling. That's the best team I've seen so far this year (admittedly, it's very early days) and they will take a lot of beating.

St. Brendans v Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig

The Corn Uí Mhuirí holders – safely through to an O'Sullivan Cup final – don't have too many of that 2021 winning team left. Cian Lynch at full back is a potential star. John Kelliher played wing forward last year, but has impressed at midfield. Aodhán O'Neill is looking razor-sharp. Charlie Keating and Drre Ryan were reliable options off the bench last year. Add in the likes of Seán Fitzgerald, Maidhcí Lych, Eoghan Kelly, Jamie Moynihan, Timmy Moynihan, and Cillian Courtney, and St Brendan’s College are a serious proposition for anybody.

That said, the loss of multi-talented Luke Crowley and Alex Hennigan to injury is a big dent in any team and St Brendan’s will very much want them back in harness for the later rounds, especially in a group that's likely to be very tight.

Ballincollig has witnessed something of a population explosion over the past fifteen years and that has been paying rich dividends in every sporting code.

GROUP C

Skibbereen CS v Presentation Milltown

Milltown won the Dunloe Cup three years ago, beating The Sem comfortably in the final. They also won the Moynihan Shield and, arguably more significantly, the U15 Brendan O'Shea Shield that year as well. They have very much been on the radar ever since and have some great quality in their ranks, quite a few of whom really impressed for the Mid Kerry side that took North Kerry to a replay in the County Minor final. Dara Hogan, Joshua Coffey, Liam Evans, Harry Kelly, Shane O'Connor, and Fionán Griffin are players who have more than proven that they have what it takes to thrive at this level. Mind you, they are stepping into the lion's den a bit here.

Skibbereen reached the semi-final last year before bowing out to Tralee and my understanding is that they still have a good few of that team in their ranks. This is a very tough opener, but it was never likely to be any different. If Presentation Milltown come out of this one – and I certainly think they have the scoring power and the teamwork to do it – they will rattle some cages along the way.

St. Francis Rochestown v PS Chorca Dhuibhne

Back in 2015, Rochestown had one of the best Corn Uí Mhuirí teams I have seen, but dual commitments saw them lose out in both the Corn Uí Mhuirí and Harty finals. They haven't reached those heights since, but they are never an easy proposition and are always very competitive. PS Chorca Dhuibhne, of course, won four Corn Uí Mhuirí titles and two Hogan Cups in an era of almost unprecedented dominance – that dspite drwing from a comparatively low population base.

Can they reach those heights again? Look, that might be asking a bit too much. Corca Dhuibhne lost out to Mercy Mounthawk in the O'Sullivan Cup quarter-final, but they scored 3-8 against them, with goals from Cian Ó Cinnéide, Cathal Ó Dufaigh and Sean Ó Fianachta. That's a great sign against a teak-tough Mounthawk defence and a great omen going forward.

GROUP B

HS Clonmel v Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown

Clonmel reached a Corn Uí Mhuirí Final back in 2016 but ran into St Brendan’s College at their best – some lad named David Clifford scored 1-5 the same day. Clonmel have struggled ever since to reach those heights again – they were well beaten by the Sem and Killorglin last year. Spioraid Naomh are only back at senior grade this year, having competed in the B championship for the past number of years. That's brilliant news for the competition in general – I've argued for a long time at every grade that we need strong Cork teams to sharpen Kerry football.

Spioraid Naomh might not have been at this grade for many years, and only have one title to their name (2005), but the school have a tradition that ranks with anybody. Back when I was in school myself (I didn't actually make the school team, on account of being useless at football) Spioraid Naomh and Críost Rí were two of the first names you would look out for when the draw was made. Are those days back again? We'll know soon enough.

Ardscoil Uí Urmaltaigh Bandon v Colaiste Chríost Rí

Bandon took St Brendan’s Killarney to extra-time in a cracking semi-final last year – in fact, The Sem needed a monster point from John Kelliher to get there – they went on to reach the Hogan Final. Bandon had three Cork U20 players in their ranks who won't be available this year, but I saw Bandon at underage in the Frewen and Taft competition and there is some great coaching going on in the school.

Chríost Rí are another traditional superpower, third on the all-time roll of honour with 15 titles, but their last one was in 2011 and they haven't really impressed since then – truth be told, the balance of power in the city had definitely shifted towards Coláiste Choilm in Ballincollig. I'm told that that tide is turning a bit, certainly the Douglas minor team have done very well in recent years which should be a good sign, but the truth is that neither of these sides could really qualify as dark horse at the moment. That's part of the joy of colleges GAA though – it's completely unpredictable, and we can be sure that there will be plenty of surprises along the way!

All first round Group games take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 1pm at neutral venues (to be confirmed).

Round 2 Group games are on Wednesday, November 9, with round 3 games on Wednesday, November 23.

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final are on Wednesday, January 18, with the semi-finals on Saturday, January 28m, and the Munster final scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023.