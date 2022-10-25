Kerry’s Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh nominated for Player’s Footballer of the Year award

Donegal's Niamh McLaughlin, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry, and Meath's Emma Duggan are short-listed for the Senior Footballer of the Year award

Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, who was top scorer in the 2022 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 4-24, has been short-listed for the 2022 TG4 Players’ Player of the Year senior award, along with Emma Duggan from Meath and Donegal captain Niamh McLaughlin.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s red-hot scoring form played a big part in Kerry’s march to a first Senior final since 2012, and the Corca Dhuibhne player is also nominated for an All Star award.

Duggan, who received a TG4 All Star award last year, played a key role for the Royal county this year, notching 1-12 along the way, as they retained the Brendan Martin Cup.

McLaughlin was a towering figure for Donegal as they contested a Lidl National League Division 1 Final against Meath, before advancing to the semi-finals of the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship.

The winners will be revealed at the 2022 TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)*, Emma Duggan (Meath)*, Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal)*

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Aisling Donoher (Laois), Erone Fitzpatrick (Laois), Mo Nerney (Laois)*

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Cathy Carey (Antrim), Bláithín Bogue (Fermanagh), Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)

* (denotes player is also nominated for an All Star award)