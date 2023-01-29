Kerry’s League title defence starts in defeat as McBrearty lands late winner for Donegal

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 ROUND 1

Donegal 1-9

Kerry 0-13

It was as if Donegal stole the Kerry playbook at half time and made it their own in the second half. Everything the visitors did right and well in the first 35 minutes, the home side did likewise in the second period. In fact Donegal did it all just that little bit better to turn around a three-point half time deficit to win this Division One opener in Ballybofey, thanks to a 74th minute winner from Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty.

A League opener in January that finished like a Championship match in June, Donegal conjured an a- the-death winner from McBrearty to hand new manager Paddy Carr a win that, arguably will mean more to him than it would to his Kerry counterpart Jack O’Connor. This, after all, was Donegal in the post-Michael Murphy era, and without veteran full back Neil McGee too.

Kerry were without their famed names too, the just retired David Moran among them, but many others are due to return sooner or later, so expectations were certainly lowered as far as a Kerry win was concerned here. That’s not to suggest that Kerry weren’t all out to start their title defence with a win on the road – they were, and they almost pulled it off against the head.

Kingdom regrets? Yes, they’ll have a few, maybe too few to mention, except for Donegal’s fifth point, which Jack O’Connor was adamant was wide. Regrets, too, from the Kerry manager that his team was not a little more ruthless in the first half when they squandered some gilt-edged chances when they were the dominant side. If he didn’t think it at half time, O’Connor knew by the end of the game that Kerry’s three-point half time lead wasn’t just quite wide enough.

Still, if this is Kerry behind the curve, and down their six All-Ireland final starting forwards, what will they be like when they catch up? It certainly wasn’t all good from the Kingdom, but it some way improved on their McGrath Cup form, and against superior opposition too.

Plenty about Kerry in the opening 35 minutes betrayed a team with just a month’s proper training in them: minds seemed tuned in, legs were pumping hard, decision making was smart, and pass and shot execution was generally very good, save for the few inevitable ones that got away.

The defence – as would be expected from such an experienced unit – was superbly marshalled by stand-in captain Tadhg Morley at centre-back, while Tom O’Sullivan, Mike Breen and Paul Murphy were especially on point in both their defensive and offensive work.

Further up the field Micheal Burns, Adrian Spillane, Tony Brosnan and Darragh Roche were alert and mobile. Spillane, in particular, brought industry and effort to the game, and Kerry engineered several from excellent turnovers by him and Breen in the Kerry half.

At a damp, squally MacCumhall Park, it took eight minutes for the game’s first score, Roche reacted quickest to a Brosnan free coming down off the post to give the visitors the lead. Donegal hit back with scores from the excellent Caolan McGolgan and then Daire O Baoill to take the lead before Paul Murphy – back on county duty after his club run with Rathmore – raked over a long-range score to level matters.

The game’s only goal arrived in the 13th minute and Kerry couldn’t have expected a more gift-wrapped present. Shuan Patton went short with his restart to Mark Curran who played the ball back to Brendan McCole. The full back, under the slightest of pressure from Dara Moynihan, fumbled fatally, and with Patton out of his goal the Kerry no.11 pounced on the ball and had a simple tap in to the empty goal.

Further turnovers by Donegal allowed Tom O’Sullivan and Killian Spillane in for points as Kerry opened up a 1-4 to 0-2 lead by the 20th minute, but thereafter Donegal found their feet somewhat better, driven on by McGolgan, Jason McGee and Conor O’Donnell in particular.

The half finished with two fine Kerry points from Roche and Donegal raising flags through O’Donnell (2), McColgan and Johnny McGroddy to leave it 1-6 to 0-6 at the interval, with most of the excitement still to come in the second half.

The local and vocal majority in the crowd got an early boost when O Baoill and O’Donnell fired over early scores, before Donegal started to bring the urgency and effect the turnovers that had been a hallmark of Kerry’s play in the first period. One such turnover on Barry O’Sullivan led to McGolgan setting up Jamie Brennan for the equalising point, and when substitute Luke McGlynn fired over from O Baoill’s assist, Donegal were back in front, 0-10 to 1-6, for the first time since the 13th minute.

Paul Murphy kicked his second point, Patton converted a ‘45’, and nobody seemed to be missing Michael Murphy or David Clifford as the intensity of the game ramped up a notch or two.

Killian Spillane and Pa Warren missed good chances to bring Kerry level again, before sub Ronan Buckley did just that in the 61st minute, though there some suggestions that the Listry man’s score might have tailed outside the post. It certainly seemed as inconclusive as McColgan’s score late in the first half.

Either way, it set the game hurtling to a denouement that neither Kerry nor Donegal might have expected themselves to be in. McColgan kicked his side back into the lead in the 65th minute and it just coming into the four additional minutes when Donal O’Sullivan fisted over another equalising point.

Caolan Ward and Stephen McManamin almost conjured a late Donegal winner; as did Donal O’Sullivan, whose high hit landed into the arm’s of Patton who set Donegal in motion for one last attack. Their captain had had a quiet game by his standards, but with just 30 seconds left McBrearty took on the responsibility and fired over the match winner.

It was no more than what Donegal’s second half display deserved, but Kerry will be miffed at a few ‘home town’ decisions they felt were harsh against them.

It’s Monaghan in Killarney next Sunday, in what already feels like a four-pointer after the Farney men lost to Armagh in their opening game. Expect Kerry to be a little crisper in Fitzgerald Stadium, and a little more driven too. The League is certainly up and running.

DONEGAL: Sean Patton 0-1 (‘45), Mark Curran, Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward, Caolan McColgan 0-3, Stephen McMenamin, Martin O’Reilly, Caolan McMonagle, Jason McGee, Johnny McGroddy 0-1, Daire Ó Baoill 0-2, Conor O’Donnell 0-3, Hugh McFadden, Patrick McBrearty 0-1, Jamie Brennan 0-1. Subs: Ryan McFadden for C McGonagle (temp, 32-33), Luke McGlynn 0-1 for H McFadden (42), Jeaic McKelvey for J McGroddy (64),

KERRY: Shane Murphy, Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Mike Breen, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy 0-2, Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan, Micheal Burns, Dara Moynihan 1-0, Adrian Spillane, Tony Brosnan, Darragh Roche 0-3, Killian Spillane 0-1.

Subs: Ronan Buckley 0-1 for A Spillane (47), Pa Warren for M Breen (47), Stefan Okunbor for B O’Sullivan (56), Donal O’Sullivan 0-1 for M Burns (56), Greg Horan for D Moynihan (62)

REFEREE: Liam Devenney (Mayo)