Kerry’s hope of reaching League final diminishes after three-point loss to nemesis Tyrone in Omagh

Kerry's Tadhg Morley looks on as Brian Kennedy of Tyrone gets his hands on the ball during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND 5

Tyrone 1-15

Kerry 2-9

And with that Kerry’s chance of retaining their League title is probably gone. Mathematically, the Kingdom can still make eight points, which could get them into the top two places after the final count, but right now the ‘R’ Kerry are more concerned with is relegation rather than retention after this tough to take three-point loss to Tyrone.

Kerry’s third loss – their third on the road – means they will need to pick up two points either at home to Roscommon in a fortnight or away to Galway a week after that to be certain of retaining their Division One status. Their immediate thoughts, though, leaving Omagh this afternoon will be concerned with where this one got away.

Was it in the second quarter when they allowed Tyrone reel in a five-point deficit to go in level at the half time interval?

Was it that 10-minute period in the second half when, after Paul Murphy’s goal put Kerry 2-7 to 1-8 ahead, they allowed Tyrone score four unanswered points to wrestle back a lead they had only first taken, very briefly, in the 40th minute?

Or was it because the visitors couldn’t register a single score in the last 20 minutes of a gripping game, while Tyrone closed it out with two converted frees from Ruairí Canavan in additional time?

The painful truth for Kerry is that it was down to all of those things, but perhaps that barren 20-minute spell at the end was the most damning and will require most remediation ahead of Roscommon’s visit to Tralee next Saturday week.

This meeting of the reigning All-Ireland champions and their immediate predecessor always carried the potential to be a fascinating affair, not to mind a flinty one, given the twenty-year festering rivalry between the counties, and while it never quite got to the fever pitch of some of those recent Championship meetings, as far as League fare goes this was a great game.

As much as Kerry needed the win in Healy Park to keep them in the top half of the division, Tyrone desperately needed the points to keep themselves out of the bottom two, and the result keeps them just ahead of seventh place Monaghan with a better scoring difference, with Donegal bottom of the lot.

Kerry sit in fifth place, below Armagh and ahead of Tyrone, the meat in an Ulster sandwich, that has seen them take four points from a possible eight against all that Ulster opposition. Having lost to Mayo in Castlebar, Kerry will need to take a couple of points from the rest of the Connacht opposition they are set to face in the two remaining rounds.

Tyrone’s desperation for victory here was evident for much of a very lively contest, albeit they had to recover from a terrible start that saw them slip five points behind after 13 minutes, as Kerry seemed intent on building on their previous week’s win over Armagh.

Indeed, Kerry couldn’t have asked for a better start, with Sean O’Shea gathering the ball after Tom O’Sullivan’s approach work and the Kenmare man drilling the ball high past Niall Morgan to launch the visitors into a three-point lead, a lead that grew to five points through scores from David Clifford, Tom O’Sullivan and an O’Shea free, with a Darragh Canavan point after three minutes the home side’s sole score in those first 13 minutes.

Tyrone’s second score was as bizarre as it was needed. Joe Oguz’s weak shot for a point was safely gathered by Shane Ryan, but when Brian Kennedy loped in to pressure the Kerry goalkeeper Ryan, in trying to offload the ball, somehow slung it back into his own goal to give Tyrone a lifeline and make it 1-3 to 1-1.

Kerry had been forced into a couple of late changes, Tony Brosnan coming into the attack in place of calf injury victim Adrian Spillane, while Pa Warren started in place of Barry O’Sullivan, who was ruled out through illness, which saw Stefan Okunbor revert to midfield alongside club mate Jack Barry. While Brosnan did fine, scoring two points, and Warren did well enough at wing back, it was a difficult game for Okunbor, who did plenty good, but was guilty of a couple of costly turnovers, and finished up being taken off with a hamstring tweak and a yellow card.

Either side of Ryan’s mistake for Tyrone’s goal, the Rathmore man more than atoned with brilliant saves top deny Conn Fitzpatrick in the seventh minute and then to block Darragh Canavan’s low shot in the 27th minute as Tyrone finished strong with points from Darren McCurry (two frees), Cormac Quinn and a Mattie Donnelly to tie it all up at the interval, 1-7 each.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Clifford brothers, with Paudie pushed out to the margins before being taken off after 54 minutes, while David managed just the one point from play and was also well marked by a typically tenacious Tyrone defence. Indeed, David’s luck or lack of was probably best illustrated when his 38th minute strike on goal, which would surely have severely tested Morgan between the posts, cannoned off Frank Burns’ head without the Tyrone man knowing very much about it.

David Mulgrew’s point gave the home side the lead for the first time in the 39th minute, but Paul Murphy – after a 43rd minute low shot that flew just wide of the goal post – drifted perfectly on to Donal O’Sullivan’s perfectly weighted pass and smashed the ball past Morgan to restore Kerry’s lead, 2-7 to 1-8, after 46 minutes.

The next four points were Tyrone’s – Oguz, Peter Harte, Darren Canavan and McCurry (free) raising the flags – as the game rolled on, and when David Clifford (free) and Donal O’Sullivan pointed either side of Donnelly’s third score, the game was set for a grandstand finish with Tyrone leading 1-13 to 2-9 after 57 minutes.

The last 20 minutes had a bit of everything, all bar another Kerry score. Sean O’Shea was wide off the post, Micheal Burns shanked a shot into Morgan’s hands, Kerry were turned over too many times for their liking.

Tyrone’s game management down the stretch was impressive, Kilpatrick getting his hands on some crucial possessions, Morgan coming deep with the ball to slow down the game, the two Canavans winning some hard ball or soft frees depending one one’s perspective. Two of those frees were won by Darragh Canavan and converted by younger brother Ruairí and that was that.

A tough defeat for Kerry to digest, though Tyrone were full value for the win, and one that colours Kerry’s next two fixtures quite differently to how they would have hoped.

There is a fortnight to get Paul Geaney and Gavin White back into action, and it might just need that injection of fresh faces to get the League champions back to winning ways after what has been an loss-win-loss-win-loss sequence.

KERRY: Shane Ryan 1-0 (own goal), Graham O’Sullivan, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Pa Warren, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy 1-0, Jack Barry, Stefan Okunbor, Dara Moynihan, Seán O’Shea 1-2 (0-1f), Tony Brosnan 0-2 (1m), Paudie Clifford, David Clifford 0-3 (2f), Darragh Roche. Subs: Dónal O’Sullivan 0-1 for D Roche (ht), Ruairi Murphy for T Brosnan (46), Micheál Burns for P Clifford (54), Greg Horan for S Okunbor (60).

TYRONE: Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Pádraig Hampsey; Cormac Quinn 0-1, Conor Meyler, Cormac Munroe, Peter Harte 0-1, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick 0-1, Frank Burns, David Mulgrew 0-1, Joe Oguz 0-1; Darren McCurry 0-3 (3f), Mattie Donnelly 0-3, Darragh Canavan 0-2. Subs: Niall Sludden for D Mulgrew (42), Niall Devlin for C Munroe (52), Ruairí Canavan 0-2 (2f) for D McCurry (69), Richie Donnelly for B Kennedy (73).

REFEREE: Martin McNally (Monaghan)