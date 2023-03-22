Kerry’s Dara Ó Cinnéide to explore world’s great sporting arenas in new TG4 documentary series

Presenter Dara Ó Cinnéide in the Anfield dressing room during his new documentary series for TG4

Former Kerry football captain Dara Ó Cinnéide is set to front a new TG4 documentary series, Na Goirt Órga, which will see the An Ghaeltacht man explore some of the world’s great sporting arenas at home and abroad. It gets underway this Thursday evening, March 23 at 9.30pm.

The series presented by the three-time All Ireland medal winner was produced by Loosehorse productions – which also produced Micko – for TG4 in co-production with Cwmni Da and S4C (Wales), JTV and KCA (Korea) and LIC (China).

Ó Cinnéide will take a peek behind the curtain of three of Ireland’s top sports grounds – including Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium along with former team mate Tomás Ó Sé – as well as venues in Mexico, China, Korea, Croatia, Portugal, Wales and England.

The first episode will see life-long Liverpool fan Ó Cinnéide check in on redevelopment of Anfield, he also gains access to the dressing rooms and the world famous boot room. The former Kerry star forward also checks in on stadia in Braga in Portgual, Jeonju in Korea and the Brandywell in Derry.

The second episode will see the Kerry man gain behind-the-scenes access to Croke Park on All Ireland final day; Wrexham’s ground in Wales, which is one of the oldest football stadiums in the world; and finally his old stomping ground in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Then in the third episode in the series Ó Cinnéide will be in Mexico’s Azteca Stadium; the new Tottenham Stadium in London; and lastly the Curragh in Kildare ahead of the Irish Derby.

The series is directed by Ronan O’Donoghue and produced by Trisha Canning.