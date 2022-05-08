Kerry’s All-Ireland U20 ambitions sank by late Tyrone goal after Geaney strike had given Kingdom the initiative

ALL-IRELAND UNDER-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Tyrone 1-14

Kerry 1-12

In a pulsating, highly entertaining affair, where momentum ebbed and flowed between two evenly-matched gladiators, it took a stroke of misfortune, ruthlessly seized upon by Tyrone’s Ciaran Bogue, to break Kerry hearts in this All-Ireland U-20 FC semi-final at a sun-drenched O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

The 57th minute had arrived and, with the protagonists on level terms and edging closer and closer to being forced into extra-time, the razor-sharp Ruairi Canavan’s long-range effort for a point came back off the post. And before the Kerry defence could react, substitute Gavin Potter instantly found Ciaran Bogue with his pass, and he made no mistake by slotting the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-13 to 1-10.

Dropped to the canvass by such an unexpected sucker punch, Declan O’Sullivan’s charges could have felt sorry for themselves with time running out. Instead, Kerry lifted themselves up off the floor, gathered their composure and, in an enthralling finale, tried their damnedest to rescue the situation.

Ruairi Murphy and Dylan Geaney were unlucky with close range drives that narrowly went over, rather than under, the crossbar, but with Canavan showcasing his immense potential and excellent big-match temperament by slotting over his eighth point in between, Kerry just could not resurrect their All-Ireland dreams. Geaney’s last-gasp shot for goal from a free blazed wide of the far post, and that was that.

It had all looked far more encouraging from the Munster champions’ perspective just five minutes into the second half when, after a slaloming, penetrating run up the right wing from Cillian Burke, the Milltown/Castlemaine man created the opening for Geaney to superbly execute a close-range finish from a tight angle past the despairing dive of Tyrone goalkeeper Stephen McMenamin.

When the two players combined in the very next attack, the Dingle corner-forward again providing the finishing touches to Burke’s set-up play to raise a white flag. Kerry had suddenly motored into a four-point lead, 1-7 to 0-6, and with the pendulum swinging in favour of the green and gold, optimism among the travelling Kingdom faithful was definitely rising.

However, huge credit to Tyrone, who never panicked, and with Canavan coming into his own despite the close attentions of Kerry defender Joey Nagle, and with Bogue and Cush always lively and providing the playmaker with solid assistance, the Ulster side soon ate into the deficit, aided considerably by the sin-binning of Kingdom full-back Alan Dineen in the 41st minute.

By the time the Rathmore defender returned to the fray ten minutes later, the sides were deadlocked at 1-9 to 0-12, Murphy and Kevin Goulding (with his fourth score) registering for Kerry, Canavan notching four of Tyrone’s six points after his side had gone four adrift, emphasising his leadership qualities.

Another potential turning point had arrived during that period as well when after a defence-splitting delivery from Murphy in the 44th minute, and after a flick by a Kerry attacker, Tyrone centre-back Steve Donaghy made a magnificent interception to prevent his side’s net from being billowed again. That moment will probably be forgotten in the drama that was to follow, but it doesn’t deserve to be.

Goulding’s perseverance led to Kerry goalkeeper Devon Burns, almost nonchalantly, converting an inspirational free to give his side the lead for what would turn out to be the final time in the 54th minute, 1-10 to 0-12. Straight from the resultant kick-out, Canavan responded once more with a 45-metre special and, within minutes, Bogue had delivered the game-deciding goal.

Kerry will be frustrated that they didn’t really take advantage when Tyrone had picked up their own black card in the first half. With Geaney opening the scoring with a tap over free, the winners were then temporarily reduced to 14 men in the seventh minute, full-back Brian Conway sin-binned for dragging down Burke on the run.

When the Dingle man again slotted the resultant free, and full-forward Goulding, the Kingdom’s most dangerous forward in the opening 30 minutes, launched over a booming left-footed point from all of 40 metres, the Munster champions were three scores to the good, and looking likely to make some bit of hay while the sun shined.

However, hampered by being continuously turned over by a hard-tackling Red Hand defence when in dangerous attacking positions, and struggling completely to subdue the influence of the rampant Michael McGleenan around the middle of the field, Kerry were unable to make their numerical superiority count.

By the time Conway returned to the fray in the 17th minute, Kerry’s advantage had been reduced to two points, 0-4 to 0-2, but with the towering McGleenan’s fielding ability and strong physique causing untold headaches (he even rocketed a left-footed drive off the crossbar), the Kingdom only led by the minimum at the interval, 0-6 to 0-5, Goulding with the last two points.

When Kerry then seized the tempo at the outset of the second period, through Geaney’s goal, they hoped that would be the catalyst to power on to victory. Unfortunately, Tyrone, Canavan and lady luck, had other ideas. As they have shown all season, this Kingdom side fought to the bitter end but that will be of little solace right now.

Somewhat remarkably, Kerry’s wait to even play in – never mind win – and All-Ireland U-20 final will extend to at least 15 years after this defeat. It is 2008 since Kerry last played in the All-Ireland Final at this age group – it was Under-21 at the time – when they beat Kildare in the final.

Indeed, that 2008 final is the only All-Ireland U20/U21 final Kerry have played in this century, the previous one being 1999, which they lost to Westmeath.

KERRY: Devon Burns (Na Gaeil) 0-1 (free); Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Alan Dineen (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks); Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Tommy Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks); Ruairi Murphy (Listry) 0-2, Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); Keith Evans (Keel), Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory), Evan Looney (Dr Crokes); Dylan Geaney (Dingle) 1-4 (0-2 frees), Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine) 0-1, Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) 0-4 (0-1 mark).

Subs: Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Evans (38 mins), Adam Curran (Austin Stacks) for Curran (42 mins), Jordan Kissane (Austin Stacks) for O’Donnell (48 mins), Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes) for Looney (52 mins), Jack O’Connor (Beaufort) for Goulding, injured (58 mins).

TYRONE: Stephen McMenamin; Michael Rafferty, Brian Conway, Eoin Corry; James Donaghy, Steve Donaghy, Niall Devlin; Ruairi McHugh, Ciaran Daly; Conor Cush 0-2, Ciaran Bogue 1-2, Ruairi Canavan 0-8 (0-3 frees, 0-1 mark); Sean O’Donnell 0-1, Michael McGleenan 0-1, Dan Muldoon.

Subs: Gavin Potter for Cush (51 mins), Luke Donnelly for O’Donnell (60 mins), Eoin Montgomery for Bogue (60 mins). Temporary sub: Potter for O’Donnell (34-36 mins).

REFEREE: Anthony Nolan (Wicklow)