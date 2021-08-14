Kerry’s All-Ireland semi-final is off after Tyrone pull out due to Covid issues

Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone appears to be off after Tyrone GAA issued a statement saying they are unable to field a team for next Saturday's match

Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone, rescheduled for next Saturday, will not go ahead after Tyrone GAA issued a statement this morning saying that are not in a position to field a team.

The Tyrone camp has been severely disrupted since before their Ulster final over Monaghan a fortnight ago because of an outbreak of Covid infections, and the situation remains so bad that the Ulster champions have decided they will not be able to play their All-Ireland semi-final with Kerry this weekend.

The Red Hand county had been granted a six-day deferral of the game – from tomorrow (Sunday) until the following Saturday – in the hope that they would have been able to get the vast majority, if not all, of their players back into training and ready to face Kerry.

However, developments in the last couple of days appear not to have improved their situation, and this morning Tyrone GAA posted the following statement on their website.

“This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

"Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

“It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.”

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy had told The Kerryman earlier this week that while the deferral of the semi-final for a week was “disappointing for the Kerry supporters” he said the disruption to the players and management was minimal, and the Peter Keane and his players were preparing for the game on Saturday, August 21.

Last weekend the entire Tyrone team and management and staff were tested for Covid, with results confirming what was described as “multiple” positive cases. On the back of that, Tyrone asked Croke Park for a two-week postponement of their semi-final, but were given a six-day deferral instead.

Tyrone chairman Mikey Kerry and joint-manager Brian Dooher had, earlier this week, said that preparations and training had been severely disrupted and that a final decision on their ability to participate in the semi-final would be taken this weekend. That decision now appears to be headed for a forfeit of the game, and a straight pass for Kerry to the All-Ireland final against Dublin or Mayo.

Assuming the GAA can make no further accommodation to Tyrone GAA to get the game played, it remains to be seen if the All-Ireland Final will revert back to its original date of Sunday, August 29, or if it will go ahead on the rescheduled date of Saturday, September 4.

Either way it will leave Kerry with either a five or six-week break from their Munster final win over Cork until the All-Ireland final, without a game, which will be far from ideal as the Kingdom go looking for a first All-Ireland title since 2014.