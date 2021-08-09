Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone deferred a week

The Kerry versus Tyrone All-Ireland SFC semi-final has been deferred six days until August 21 because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone team camp

Kerry’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone, scheduled for next Sunday, has been postponed for six days because of Covid-19-related issues in the Tyrone camp.

The GAA has confirmed this afternoon that the semi-final will now take place on Saturday week, August 21 in Croke Park. The throw-in time has yet to be confirmed.

The Tyrone senior football squad has been struggling with Covid-related problems for the last week, with three players and joint-manager Feargal Logan missing the Ulster Final win over Monaghan last Saturday week because they were self-isolating.

It is understood that the Red Hand county’s semi-final preparations have been adversely affected due to a number of players self-isolating over the last week.

The GAA, in a statement this afternoon, said: The GAA’s CCCC has today confirmed that Sunday’s GAA Football semi-final meeting of Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park will not take place as originally scheduled and will now be played on Saturday August 21 at the same venue ​(time to be confirmed).

“This decision was taken following a status report received by the GAA relating to positive Covid cases in the Tyrone panel.

“This change will necessitate the GAA Football All-Ireland final being re-arranged to take place on Saturday September 4.

“The GAA Football U20 final meeting of Offaly and Roscommon will proceed as planned at Croke Park ​at 1.30pm on Sunday with the same permitted attendance.

“The GAA will continue to liaise with the appropriate Government Departments and officials to discuss the practicalities of having these revised fixtures included under the statutory instrument that has facilitated the increased attendances of recent weeks.

“The GAA will also be working with the LGFA around the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Junior final scheduled for Croke Park on September 4.”

Last Saturday Tyrone GAA issued a statement confirming positive Covid cases among their squad, and that all panellists and management would be tested for the virus. Those results were due this afternoon, and the outcome is a deferral of the All-Ireland semi-final for six days.