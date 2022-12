Kerry’s 2023 Inter-county GAA fixtures: All you need to know about dates and venues

Sean O'Shea, left, and Joe O'Connor lift the Sam Maguire Cup after Kerry's All-Ireland Final victory over Galway in July. The 2023 season gets underway in the first few days of January with the McGrath Cup, and runs through to late July when the senior footballers will be hoping to be back in Croke Park to successfully defend the All-Ireland title

The Kerry senior footballers will start their National League title defence with a 3.45pm throw-in against Donegal in Ballybofey on Sunday, January 28, and finish their Division 1 campaign in Salthill on March 26 when they play Galway in a replay of last July’s All-Ireland SFC Final.

The footballers will have two home games in Tralee, against Armagh and Roscommon in rounds 4 and 6 respectively, with one game – against Monaghan – in Fitzgerald Stadium, as well as four away games.

In the Championship, Kerry start their Munster title defence on Saturday, April 22 with a semi-final against Tipperary or Waterford, followed by a probable provincial final a fortnight later on Sunday, May 7.

Meanwhile, the Kerry senior hurlers start their Division 2A League campaign away to Derry in Celtic Park on Saturday, February 4 at 2pm, and round off their NHL campaign at home to Down in Austin Stack Park at 1pm on Sunday March 19.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Kerry will be grouped with Down, Carlow, Kildare, Offaly and Laois, with their first game away to Down on the weekend of April 8/9.

Football Fixtures

McGRATH CUP (football)

Wednesday, January 4

Group A: Cork v Kerry in Cork venue

Monday, January 11

Group A: Kerry v Clare in Kerry venue

Monday, January 18

McGrath Cup Final: Group A winner v Group B (Limerick/Tipperary/Waterford) winner

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Sunday, January 28

Round 1

Donegal v Kerry in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey 3.45pm

Sunday, February 5

Round 2

Kerry v Monaghan in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney 1.30pm

Saturday, February 18

Round 3

Mayo v Kerry in MacHale Park, Castlebar at 7.30pm

Saturday, February 25

Round 4

Kerry v Armagh in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 5pm

Sunday March 5

Round 5

Tyrone v Kerry in Healy Park, Omagh at 12:45pm

Saturday, March 18

Round 6

Kerry v Roscommon in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7.30pm

Sunday, March 26

Round 7

Galway v Kerry in Pearse Stadium, Salthill 1:45pm

April 1 / 2

Allianz Football League Division 1 Final

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, April 9

Munster SFC Quarter-finals

Tipperary v Waterford in Semple Stadium, Thurles

Clare v Cork in Cusack Park, Ennis

Saturday, April 22

Munster SFC Semi-finals

Kerry v Tipperary or Waterford (Kerry or Waterford venue)

Limerick v Clare or Cork

Sunday, May 7

Munster SFC Final

Connacht SFC Final

All-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday / Sunday, May 20/21

All-Ireland SFC Round 1 (home & away)

(involving Munster & Connacht finalists)

Saturday / Sunday, June 3/4

All-Ireland SFC Round 2 (home & away)

Saturday / Sunday, June 17/18

All-Ireland SFC Round 3 (neutral)

Saturday / Sunday, June 24-25

All-Ireland SFC Preliminary Quarter-finals

Saturday / Sunday, July 1/2

All-Ireland SFC Quarter-finals

Saturday / Sunday, July 15/16

All-Ireland SFC Semi-finals

Sunday, July 30

All-Ireland SFC Final

(replay August 12 if required)

ALL-IRELAND UNDER-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday / Sunday, May 6/7

All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship Semi-finals

Saturday / Sunday, May 13/14

All-Ireland U-20 Football Championship Final

ALL-IRELAND MINOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday / Sunday, June 10/11

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Quarter-finals

Saturday / Sunday, June 24/25

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Semi-finals

Saturday / Sunday, July 8/9

All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final

JOHN KERINS CUP (Under-20 football)

The GAA Football Under-20 Football Development Leagues are designed to aid development by giving each county at least three league games in advance of the knock-out provincial championships. Teams are permitted to commence training from January 1, 2023, with no challenge games being permitted until after February 1.

Kerry will again compete in the John Kerins Cup, which they won last year. They will be in Group 2 with Kildare and Dublin. Groups 2 comprises Cork, Galway, Roscommon and Laois.

Group 2 Round 1

Saturday, February 11

Kerry v Kildare; Dublin (bye)

Group 2 Round 2

Saturday, February 18

Dublin v Kerry; Kildare (bye)

Group 2 Round 3

Saturday, March 4

Kildare v Dublin; Kerry (bye)

Final on Saturday, March 11

Group 1 winner v Group 2 winner

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday / Sunday, January 7/8

All-Ireland Club Football Championship Semi-finals (Senior, Intermediate & Junior)

Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster

Saturday / Sunday, January 14/15

All-Ireland Club Football Championship Finals (Intermediate & Junior)

Saturday / Sunday, January 21/22

All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship Final

Hurling Fixtures

NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Saturday, February 4

Round 1

Derry v Kerry in Celtic Park, Derry at 2pm

Sunday, February 12

Round 2

Kerry v Carlow in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 2pm

Saturday, February 25

Round 3

Kerry v Offaly in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 2pm

Saturday March 11

Round 4

Kildare v Kerry in St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge at 2pm

Sunday March 19

Round 5

Kerry v Down in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 1pm

Saturday / Sunday, March 25 / 26

Semi-final (second placed team v third placed team)

April 1/2

Hurling League Division 2A Final

JOE McDONAGH CUP

Saturday / Sunday, April 8/9

Round 1

Down v Kerry

Carlow v Kildare

Offaly v Laois

Saturday / Sunday, April 15-/16

Round 2

Kerry v Carlow

Kildare v Offaly

Laois v Down

Saturday / Sunday, April 22/23

Round 3

Kildare v Kerry

Carlow v Laois

Offaly v Down

Saturday / Sunday, May 6/7

Round 4

Offaly v Kerry

Laois v Kildare

Down v Carlow

Saturday / Sunday, May 13/14

Round 5

Kerry v Laois

Carlow v Offaly

Kildare v Down

Saturday / Sunday, May 27/28

Joe McDonagh Cup Final

Saturday / Sunday, June 17/18

All-Ireland SHC Preliminary Quarter-finals

Winner Joe McDonagh Cup v third placed team Leinster Group

Runner-up Joe McDonagh Cup v third placed team Munster Group

Saturday, June 24

All-Ireland SHC Quarter-finals

Leinster runner-up v runner-up Joe McDonagh Cup or third placed team Munster Group

Munster runner-up v winner Joe McDonagh Cup or third placed team Leinster Group