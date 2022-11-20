Kerry win five All Star awards including a third for Championship top scorer Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

James Cronin accepts a TG4 LGFA All Star award on behalf of his daughter Kayleigh Cronin from Ard Stiúrthóir TG4 Alan Esslemont, left, and President of the LGFA Mícheál Naughton during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry players, from left, Cáit Lynch, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody with their TG4 LGFA All Star awards during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football All Stars Awards banquet at the Bonnington Dublin Hotel. Photo by Sportsfile

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship runners-up Kerry have claimed five TG4 All Star awards, with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, leading scorer in the Championship with 4-24, collecting her third TG4 All Star award, and first since 2013, while Cáit Lynch bridged a ten-year gap by earning her second award.

Lynch was named at right corner back in 2012 and earned one of the midfield slots on the 2022 selection.

The Kerry players named as TG4 All Stars for the first time are Kayleigh Cronin, Aishling O’Connell and Niamh Carmody.

As well as contesting a first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final since 2012, Kerry also landed the 2022 National League Division 2 title, and will play in the top flight of the National League next year.

All-Ireland Senior champions Meath lead the way with six representatives on the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All Star team.

The final 15 was revealed at the TG4 All Star awards banquet, in association with Lidl, at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday evening.

Goalkeeper Monica McGuirk claimed a third TG4 All Star award and she’s one of four Meath players honoured for a second successive year, alongside Emma Troy, Aoibhín Cleary and Emma Duggan.

Team captain Shauna Ennis and Stacey Grimes are the Meath players who are crowned TG4 All Stars for the very first time.

Meath lifted the TG4 All-Ireland Senior title on July 31 for a second successive year, while the Royal County also claimed a maiden Lidl National League Division 1 crown in 2022.

Mayo, who lost out to Kerry in the TG4 All-Ireland semi-final, received two All Star awards. Danielle Caldwell and Shauna Howley are both first-time winners for the green and red.

There was a third All Star award for Armagh forward Aimee Mackin, while Donegal captain and midfield dynamo Niamh McLaughlin is also a first-time All Star recipient.

Meath quartet McGuirk, Troy, Cleary and Duggan are the four survivors from the 2021 TG4 All Star team, as the 2022 selection contains eight first-time winners.

2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

Monica McGuirk (Meath) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2019 and 2021)

Shauna Ennis (Meath) – 1st award

Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry) – 1st award

Danielle Caldwell (Mayo) – 1st award

Aishling O’Connell (Kerry) – 1st award

Emma Troy (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

Aoibhín Cleary (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

Cáit Lynch (Kerry) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2012)

Niamh McLaughlin (Donegal) – 1st award

Niamh Carmody (Kerry) – 1st award

Emma Duggan (Meath) – 2nd award (previous winner in 2021)

Shauna Howley (Mayo) – 1st award

Aimee Mackin (Armagh) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2015 and 2017)

Stacey Grimes (Meath) – 1st award

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry) – 3rd award (previous winner in 2012 and 2013)

County by county breakdown: 6 Meath, 5 Kerry, 2 Mayo, 1 Armagh, 1 Donegal.