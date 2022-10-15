Kerry will start their Munster SFC title defence against Tipperary or Waterford

The draw for the Munster Senior Football Championship has been completed, along with the Connacht, Leinster and Ulster SFC draws

Kerry will start the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland senior football titles with a provincial semi-final against either Tipperary or Waterford, who meet at the quarter-final stage.

If Kerry are to face Tipperary, Jack O’Connor’s team will have home advantage in Killarney, whereas if the Deise county beat Tipperary, then Kerry will travel away to play Waterford, presumably in Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

Kerry last faced Tipperary in the 2021 Munster SFC semi-final, when they were 1-19 to 1-8 winners away in Thurles. Kerry last played Waterford in the Munster Championship in 2013 when the Kingdom were 4-21 to 1-4 winners in a semi-final in Killarney.

The other side of the Munster draw pits Cork against Clare in the quarter-final, with the winner to face Limerick (who were seeded with Kerry as last year’s provincial finalists) in the last four.

Meanwhile, the Connacht Championship draw has kept Division 4 counties Sligo, Leitrim, London as well as New York on the same side, meaning one of that quartet will reach the provincial final and therefore qualify for the knock-out phase of the All-Ireland Championship, instead of going into the Tailteann Cup.

New Mayo manager Kevin McStay faces a tough opener after his native county was drawn to play Roscommon – whom he previously managed – in the Connacht quarter-final, with the winner to face beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway in the semi-finals. The other side sees New York play Leitrim, and London taking on Sligo, with the winners to meet in a semi-final.

In Leinster, new Offaly manager and Tralee native Liam Kearns will start his championship with a preliminary round derby against Longford, with the winner to play Meath, under new manager Colm O’Rourke, in the quarter-finals. Wicklow play Carlow and Wexford face Laois in the other preliminary rounds.

Dublin start their Leinster title defence against either Wexford or Laois at the quarter-final stage, and are likely to meet Kildare in one of the semi-finals.

Finally, reigning Ulster champions Derry start their provincial title defence at the quarter-final stage against Fermanagh, but will run into either Tyrone or Monaghan at the semi-final stage if they get there. Armagh, with Kieran Donaghy as coach, must play and beat Antrim in a preliminary round before going into the quarter-finals where they would meet Cavan.

Munster SFC

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford, Cork v Clare

Semi-finals: Tipperary/Waterford v Kerry; Limerick v Cork/Clare

Connacht SFC

Quarter-finals: New York v Leitrim; London v Sligo; Roscommon v Mayo

Semi-finals: Galway v Roscommon/Mayo; London/Sligo v New York/Leitrim

Leinster SFC

Preliminary round: Longford v Offaly, Wicklow v Carlow, Wexford v Laois

Quarter-finals: Kildare v Wicklow/Carlow; Dublin v Wexford/Laois; Meath v Longford/Offaly; Westmeath v Louth

Semi-finals: Kildare/Wicklow/Carlow v Dublin/Wexford/Laois; Meath v Longford/Offaly v Westmeath/Louth

Ulster SFC

Preliminary round: Armagh v Antrim

Quarter-finals: Cavan v Armagh/Antrim; Fermanagh v Derry; Tyrone v Monaghan; Down v Donegal

Semi-finals: Fermanagh/Derry v Tyrone/Monaghan; Down/Donegal v Cavan/Armagh/Antrim