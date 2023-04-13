Kerry will be slight favourites to win long-awaited Division One title against defensive-minded Galway

Will Saturday’s National League final be season defining for this Kerry team? It shouldn’t be but the result could certainly have a bearing on things further down the line. Sometimes the league may be sniffed at by some but for this Kerry team it means an awful lot more.

Why, you may ask? Well for starters it’s the kingdom’s first year back in Division One and a league title would confirm some serious progress. Secondly, if Kerry lose it would be their third loss in four encounters at Headquarters - the other two coming against Meath in the 2021 Division Two final and the 2022 All-Ireland final. And thirdly, Kerry haven’t won the Division One side of things since way back in 1991.

They have contested two finals since then but were defeated by Laois in 2003 and by the great Cork team in 2008 (interestingly, 16-year-old Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh lined out at corner forward that day and the team was captained by current Kerry selector Geraldine O’Shea) so a win in the competition is well overdue. Croke Park and big final experience should count for something, and it is unlikely that Kerry will be like the rabbits caught in headlights that they were in the 2021 Division Two final against Meath.

The big fear for Kerry is maybe that they have peaked too soon. That hardly looked to be the case against Waterford, Mayo and Donegal but they really were on full throttle against Dublin and Meath. Kerry looked leggy in the defeat to Cork but came out flying in the second half against Galway once more.

There is no secret to Kerry’s style of play and that could possibly play into Galway’s hands next Saturday. Kerry like to kick the ball and get it in early like joint manager Declan Quill says.

“We’d be two forwards by trade, and we’d be very attacking minded coaches backed up by Geraldine, Anna Marie and Cass.

“As a management it is great to see that we all have the same philosophy and it’s worked for us because we’ve been able to play to our strengths and we know that we’ve very good forwards. The basics of our kicking is very strong so why not use that to our advantage.

“That’s what we try to do and I don’t think that it’s any secret. I don’t think that any team looks at us and says ‘oh, that’s their plan’. Our plan is to get the ball down the field to our danger girls as fast as we can. We’ve never hid from that, we’ve always gone out to play like that.”

The question is will Galway throw a blanket in the defence in a bid to stifle Kerry’s kicking game? It’s highly likely that they will, and it will be interesting to see how Kerry will cope. It’s not easy to get early ball in when there are twelve or thirteen behind the ball like Galway could employ on Saturday.

The answer is to move the ball as quickly as possible before the defence sets up shop and Quill points to one of their goals against Dublin as the archetypal way to do this.

“I think if you look back to the Dublin game and the goal that Louise set up for Hannah (O’Donoghue), that just signifies what we want to do. Scan (Lorraine Scanlon) got the ball and kicked a fifty yarder in, the bounce favoured us on the night and Hannah ran off Louise (Ní Mhuircheartaigh) and it was a great goal. That’s the kind of stuff that we like to play, and that’s the stuff that we’re good at, so I think that we’re still playing to our strengths.”

Kerry have a clean bill of health coming into the final, bar a broken jaw Danielle O’Leary sustained whilst playing camogie, and the management have a few interesting calls to make, starting in the all important position of goalkeeper.

Mary Ellen Bolger was the woman between the posts for the Waterford, Mayo, Donegal and Dublin games and did very well whilst 2022 All Star nominee Ciara Butler started as number one against Meath, Cork and Galway. Both are very accomplished goalkeepers with Bolger more adept at the placed kick out whilst Butler invariably goes long. A lot will depend on the managements mindset as to who will get the starting call.

Lorraine Scanlon will start at midfield but who will be alongside her? Cáit Lynch has been a favoured option in the past but Mary O’Connell has done well and could be another option. It is likely though that the management will go with O’Connell with Lynch taking her customary half back role. Anna Galvin could also be called to play a role around the middle.

The forwards will be interesting. Niamh Carmody, Níamh Ní Chonchúir and Anna Galvin will likely start in the half forward line but Caoimhe Evans will be chomping at the bit to get in from the start.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and captain Síofra O’Shea are certain to start in the full forward division with the remaining place a toss up between Hannah O’Donoghue, Fiadhna Tangney and Danielle O’Leary, although it is unlikely that she will be recovered from her broken jaw in time.

Galway will come to Croke Park with a team rich in quality footballers that love to run at the opposition. Declan Quill is well aware of what they will bring to the table.

“They’re a fine side,” the Kerins O’Rahilly’s man said. “The Ward’s and Divilly’s are fantastic players and really we have nothing but respect for Galway and we’ll have to be at one hundred percent on the fifteenth because anything less than that we’ll be coming away from Croke Park with our tails between our legs. We’ll be tuned in and have our match ups ready.

“Kate Slevin has had a fantastic league; I think she’s scored over thirty points in the league so she’s in a rich vein of form. We didn’t focus too much on Galway the last day or anything like that and we just went out to play so we’ll have a different focus for the final and Kate Slevin is one that we’ll definitely have to watch, but they should have the likes of Roisin Leonard back as well; she took a knock against Mayo and was out the last day.”

Seven of the Kerry players (Niamh Carmody, Aishling O’Connell, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Cáit Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Butler and Anna Galvin) and the two joint -managers will arrive back from the All Star tour in Austin Texas today (Wednesday) and how they will be feeling after the trip will determine an awful lot of how Kerry will perform in the final. There are two Galway players, Nicola Ward and Olivia Divilly, on the trip also.

Quill feels that it would have been unfair if they had instructed the players not to go.

“We wouldn’t stop the girls from going on a trip of a lifetime for them. It’s not great timing by the LGFA to be honest and they know that themselves. The girls will train over with us, and it will be a warm weather training camp for them, and the girls (Cassandra, Anna Marie and Geraldine) will look after the girls training at home, so we’re very happy and we’re well set up for that as well.”

Kerry will be slight favourites to claim this title and it’s a tag that they should carry lightly. They have the experience and know how at this stage and after what could be a rip-roaring affair the league title should be heading back to Kerry on Saturday evening.

Verdict: Kerry

LIDL LADIES NFL DIVISION 1 FINAL

​

Kerry v Galway

​

Saturday, April 15

Croke Park, 5pm