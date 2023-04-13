Kerry

Kerry will be slight favourites to win long-awaited Division One title against defensive-minded Galway

The Tribeswomen will aim to curb the Kingdom’s natural attacking instincts

Kerry captain Síofra O'Shea, left, and Sarah Ní Loingsigh of Galway, at a photocall ahead of Saturday's Lidl National Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Kerry captain Síofra O'Shea, left, and Sarah Ní Loingsigh of Galway, at a photocall ahead of Saturday's Lidl National Football League Division 1 final at Croke Park. Photo by Sportsfile

Dan Kearney

Will Saturday’s National League final be season defining for this Kerry team? It shouldn’t be but the result could certainly have a bearing on things further down the line. Sometimes the league may be sniffed at by some but for this Kerry team it means an awful lot more.

Why, you may ask? Well for starters it’s the kingdom’s first year back in Division One and a league title would confirm some serious progress. Secondly, if Kerry lose it would be their third loss in four encounters at Headquarters - the other two coming against Meath in the 2021 Division Two final and the 2022 All-Ireland final. And thirdly, Kerry haven’t won the Division One side of things since way back in 1991.

