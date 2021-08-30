Kerry v Tyrone: Player assessments

RYAN, Shane (Rathmore)



A solid day at the office for the Rathmore man you’d have to say. Wasn’t a huge amount he could have done for any of the three goals and saved well from Darragh Canavan. Was more than solid on the restarts as Kerry retained the vast majority.



O BEAGLAOICH, Brian (An Ghaeltacht)



When the guy you’re marking bags a pair of match defining goals it’s never going to be anything but a difficult day at the office. To be fair to the Gaeltacht man he wasn’t the man on the scene for the former AFL man’s second goal, but still a disappointing display.



FOLEY, Jason (Ballydonoghue)



For most of the match the Ballydonoghue man was doing really well. Picked up Mattie Donnelly and when the fat was in the fire in the third quarter did really well picking up ball and driving forward, but really struggled to contain Cathal McShane there after.



O’SULLIVAN, Tom (Dingle)



One of Kerry’s better performers in a lot of ways, showing energy and ambition to get forward for a point, but his role in the defensive struggles can’t be overlooked. The third goal was in a lot of ways a freak, but the Dingle man still let McKenna unmarked.



BREEN, Mike (Beaufort)



Breen has had a fine debut season for the Kingdom, but he didn’t do anything to distinguish himself in Croke Park on Saturday afternoon. Seemed to be picking up Niall Sludden for the most part and the Tyrone man had the upper hand all the way through.



MURPHY, Paul (Rathmore)



The Rathmore man played a captain’s part on Saturday afternoon. Seemed to have a mostly free role in the defence and swept up well, instigating a number of attacks. Unsurprisingly he was one of the extra-time scorers as he tried to drag his men over the line.



WHITE, Gavin (Dr Crokes)



One of the few Kerry players to leave Croker with his reputation enhanced, the Crokes man was a real live wire and driving force for the Kingdom on a day when they were lacking a bit of get up and go. Offensively the most exciting half-back since Jack McCaffrey.



MORAN, David (Kerins O’Rahillys)



Could we have seen the last of David Moran in the green and gold? If he does call it a day then at least he can do so having given his all on his final day out. Started strongly but undoubtedly faded the longer the game progressed.



BARRY, Jack (Na Gaeil)



Even forgetting about his role in the third goal – it was a good faith attempt to avert danger – this wasn’t a good day for the Na Gaeil man. Got turned over one time too many and didn’t really have the type of influence over the game Kerry needed him to.



MOYNIHAN, Dara (Spa)



Was hauled ashore at half-time and if we’re being honest we think that was a little harsh. Was it a vintage display? Clearly not, but the Spa man was full of energy, running and activity. If more Kerry players showed that type of urgency Kerry might have won through.



O’SHEA, Seán (Kenmare Shamrocks)



Not O’Shea’s finest performance in the green and gold. Top-scored along with David Clifford and was typically assured with his frees, but would probably would have hoped for more. Maybe had one or two of his assists come off we’d be rating him a little higher.



O’BRIEN, Stephen (Kenmare Shamrocks)



A bit like Moynihan at the very least O’Brien played with an urgency and drew a handful of frees, but one occasion he lacked a bit of incision, at one point turning back for a pass when space (a limited amount admittedly) was opening out in front of him. Needed more.



CLIFFORD, David (Fossa)



Quite simply out on his own from a Kerry point of view. Showed – yet again – that he’s a man for the big stage and the big occasion. Some of the scores he hit under pressure were top notch. His absence for extra-time was a telling factor in the game.



GEANEY, Paul (Dingle)



For most of the game the Dingle man cut an oddly peripheral presence. For a guy with the kind of big game experience he has the Kingdom really needed more from him. Was subbed and can have no complains about that. Came back on for an extra-time point.



CLIFFORD, Paudie (Fossa)



Didn’t quite carry the same threat as he did earlier in the campaign, but he emerges from the weekend with credit in the bank. Worked his way into the game despite the stifling attentions of Conor Meyler. Scored two points and never gave up the fight.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Alas the Kingdom didn’t really get much of an impact off the bench, not even from their supersub Killian Spillane. The Templenoe man replaced Dara Moynihan at half-time and while he assisted a Geaney point and had a chance of a goal, he’ll be really frustrated not to have been given more game time up to Saturday. His brother Adrian didn’t really impact on the game as much as he’d like either, while Diarmuid O’Connor brought a real energy to the pitch upon his introduction. Tommy Walsh won some nice ball and really shouldn’t be criticised for his last gasp attempt at a score. The guys who came on in extra-time didn’t really get a huge chance to impress, why it was left so late to bring in Micheál Burns?