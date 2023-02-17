Kerry v Mayo is the stand-out fixture of the Division 1 calendar this year

Graham O’Sullivan of Kerry in action against Aidan O’Shea of Mayo during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Mayo at Austin Stack Park in Tralee last March Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

With the Dubs temporarily slumming it a division below the top tier, this is probably the stand-out fixture of the entire first division calendar.

Mayo. Kerry. Saturday night lights. It’s usually a recipe for something special. It’s usually a recipe for sparks to fly. Battle lines being drawn, markers laid down and all the rest of it. Beyond that there's what’s tangible: the points on offer, the necessity for a result.

This time around is no different in that regard. Both these teams will want to win, both these teams have reason to believe they need to win, despite both having a pair of points on board after the opening two rounds.

The home side’s need for a win is probably that bit greater than the visiting Kingdom, given that they have yet to win a game this campaign. The pair of draws they’ve picked up against Galway (at home) and Armagh (away) were quietly encouraging in their way, even if very much a mixed bag in the round.

New boss Kevin McStay will probably be a touch concerned at the manner in which they surrendered quite a substantial lead heading into time added in the Athletic Grounds last time out – Mayo were five points up on Armagh with three minutes of ordinary time to go.

Then again in the opening fixture at home to near neighbours Galway, it was they who snatched the last minute draw though a Ryan O’Donoghue free-kick at the end of a roller-coaster contest.

It’s not like Mayo lack resolve. All the same to get a first league win under the new manager is an itch they’ll want to scratch sooner rather than later… and on home soil against the All Ireland champions would be particularly sweet occasion to grab it.

Read More

As we say, it's all set up for another one of those fire and brimstone Kerry v Mayo contests. Forget the league final last year – and to a lesser extent the All Ireland quarter-final meeting a few months later – what we’re going to get on Saturday evening will much more closely resemble the game in Stack Park last March.

There’s no need to shadow boxing this early in the season, no punches will be pulled here. Kerry are equally sure to be gunning to back up their victory over a disappointing Monaghan in the last round.

There are plenty of players with points to prove. Players like Darragh Roche and Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ who’ll be determined to carry on where they left off, making sure Jack O’Connor keeps them firmly ensconced in the starting fifteen.

Then players like Tony Brosnan and Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan who might feel the pressure to up their levels a bit more to get into a similar position. With last weekend free of competitive fare, the A versus B game is guaranteed to have been fiercely contested.

Stefan Okunbor is for sure pushing for a starting berth. Same goes for guys like Ruairí Murphy and even guys like Dan O’Donoghue who looked set for a championship starting berth last season before injury derailed him.

And that’s before we even consider the return to the fold of some more front-ranked players. Seán O’Shea is likely to feature on the bench at the very least when the team announcement is made on Friday evening.

Speaking this week he was a little cautious about giving a definitive time line for his return to the starting fifteen, which might indicate that he’s going to be eased back into the action by the Kerry management team.

Then there's the small matter of the Clifford brothers to consider. Paudie has already made his 2023 bow with the Kingdom with the outrageous goal last time out against Monaghan. He’s, at the very least, a super option for Kerry off the bench.

Jack O’Connor might be inclined not to start him – or brother David if he makes the trip to Castlebar – for a couple of reasons. The first is obvious: after Fossa’s run a break is needed. The second? He wants to see what the rest of the panel is made of in a crunch.

Mayo are likely to be a touch stronger for this one than they were for the opening two rounds with Diarmuid O’Connor, Tommy Conroy and Paddy Duran reported by the Mayo News to be close to making their return to the Mayo panel.

The Mayo defence has had a fairly unfamiliar look to it with Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien and Rory Brickenden manning the first four slots on the side against both Galway and Mayo, so it’s clear that McStay and his management team are looking to move the team and squad on.

Interestingly Conor Loftus, who started his career as a forward underage, is being deployed at centre-back of late. If both he and Paudie Clifford start on the weekend, the Crossmolina man is sure to be given a stern examination of his credentials.

Mayo remain strong around the middle with Matthew Ruane the key man. Up top Aidan O’Shea seems to be the main man on the full-forward line now. A tussle between him and Jason Foley for the Kingdom should make for fascinating viewing.

With Kerry and Mayo there’s rarely a shortage of talking points. Victory on Saturday evening for the green and gold would set them up for a tilt at the title. If, however, Mayo triumph it looks that much less likely that Kerry will be able to punch through to yet another final.

Probably that wouldn’t bother Jack O’Connor too much, retaining the league isn't the priority for the season… having said that, this is a man who doesn’t like to lose. At the very least he’ll want to find something out about the panel he has at his disposal from the game.

All that said, if Kerry hit their straps, if a Clifford or an O’Shea comes off the bench when the fat is in the fire, a victory should be well within the Kingdom’s grasp. A narrow win, after a hard-fought contest in front of a big crowd in Castlebar?

That’ll do very nicely indeed.

ALLIANZ NFL DIVISION 1

Mayo v Kerry

Saturday, February 28

MacHale Park, Castlebar 7.30pm (live TG4)