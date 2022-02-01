Kerry v Dublin game is a sell-out as supporters snap up tickets by Monday afternoon

A capacity crowd of 12,000 is expected in Austin Stack Park, Tralee for Saturday's League meeting of Kerry and Dublin, with all tickets sold out by Monday afternoon

Recent visits of the Dublin footballers to Tralee have always drawn full capacity attendances to Stack Park, and Saturday will be no different, despite the Dubs not coming as All-Ireland champions. Indeed, Dessie Farrell’s team’s loss to Armagh last weekend in the first round of Division 1 possibly adds more intrigue and interest to next weekend’s game, while Kerry will also be under a little pressure for a positive result following their draw away to Kildare last Sunday.

While the capacity of Austin Stack Park is 12,000 at the moment, Eamon O’Sullivan, secretary of the Austin Stack Park committee, told The Kerryman that less than 7,000 tickets would have been offered to supporters through public sale online and in Centra and SuperValu outlets.

"It’s important to say that between Kerry and Dublin there would be approximately five thousand season ticket holders, so they would have been factored in to the amount available for public sale. Kerry would have a little over two thousand season ticket holders, maybe 2,200 at the moment, while Dublin have closer to three thousand. I don’t have the exact figures but you’re talking close on five thousand I’d imagine between the two counties,” Mr O’Sullivan told The Kerryman.

"On top of that players, management teams, officials, etc have to be factored in, so I’d say there would have been less than seven thousand tickets on general sale."

"While all those season ticket holders have to be factored in before the public sale tickets are allocated, it’s important to remember that not every one of those season ticket holders might show up on Saturday night, so you could have a slightly smaller than full capacity crowd there. But nevertheless it has to be assumed that they will all show up in the calculations for the general sale tickets. And just to add – and again, I’m not certain of the exact figures – but it’s my understanding that Mayo have more season ticket holders again. I think it might be in the region of four thousand.”

Kerry play Mayo on Saturday, March 12 in Austin Stack Park in round 5 of the League, when another capacity crowd will be expected in Tralee, with even less tickets available through general sale.

Kerry’s two other home games in the National League are both in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, against Donegal on Sunday, February 20 and against Tyrone on Sunday, March 27 in the final round of the competition.