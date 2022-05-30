Kerry upset the odds against Laois to take camogie championship victory in Lixnaw

Kerry star Jackie Horgan shot 1-8 as the Kingdom claimed a famous victory over Laois in Lixnaw on Saturday evening Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

ALL IRELAND INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 1

Kerry 2-15

Laois 1-13

Kerry were somewhat up against it here, with a well-drilled Laois coming off the back of a good Leinster Championship and Kerry's injury list reading like a North Kerry phone directory.

The fact that most Kerry eyes and ears were on proceedings in Killarney wasn't going to help, but this Kerry team are nothing if not resilient, and in the sparkling sunlight in Lixnaw they produced a spellbinding performance.

The positivity showed right from the off. Elaine Ryall did well to snuff out Laois danger, knocking it away to Patrice Diggin. She spotted Jackie Horgan unobtrusively drifting behind her marker and sent a pinpoint missile into her.

All Jackie had to do was raise her hand to fetch and pick her spot to beat the keeper...bread and butter to a sharpshooter like her.

While Laois were recovering from that thunderbolt, she coolly fired over two frees. Kerry were working hard enough to force mistakes in the Laois defence. At the other end Kerry were absolutely impassable, especially Ryall and Sara Murphy.

Aimee Collier finally got Laois off the mark in the seventh minute with a free. But even as they celebrated, Emma Lawlor had taken a quick and accurate puck-out and the sliotar was at the other end, Jackie firing over from play.

Emma's accurate short puck-outs were working well for the home side, whereas Laois' long punts were gathered by Kerry more often than not.

Ava Coss hit a very good score for Laois, but great work by Caoimhe Spillane won a '65 and Jackie took her and Kerry's tally to 1-4 and then added another free. Laois were getting into the pace of the game, though, with Collier notching another free and Gráinne Delaney making it 1-5 to 0-4.

Patrice Diggin sent over a long range monster and then sent a dangerous ball into the Laois square – they did well eventually to clear it off the line.

However, that seemed to give them a lift, with Aimee Collier hitting two frees. Amy O'Sullivan worked the space for a good Kerry score but Alice Walsh had the last say of the first half. Half-time Kerry 1-7 Laois 0-7.

Again Kerry got the fillip of a perfect start to the start half. It was a great passing move, but, let us whisper it, we suspect that Patrice was actually shooting for a point. Regardless, it dipped low and evaded everyone to nestle in the back of the net.

Jackie Horgan won and converted a free and it was double scores, 2-8 to 0-7. However, Laois got the same burst of luck that Kerry had profited from, with Andrea Scully's speculative effort curling into the Kerry net.

Danielle O'Leary, having starred earlier in the day for the Ladies footballers, had emerged like a dynamo to replace the injured Áine O'Connor, and she won a free slotted over by Horgan.

Ava Coss replied after good work by Jessie Quinlan. Jackie hit the post with a great effort but then added another free after Katie O'Dwyer was fouled.

Kerry were starting to tire, though. They had hunted and harassed everything right from the off, but now it was Laois players like Coss and Collier exerting the pressure and gathering the loose ball.

With the radar-like Collier to punish every scoring opportunity (in fairness, she was magnificent), Laois were soon back within touching distance, 2-10 to 1-11.

Kerry responded well to the challenge. Diggin kicked off the revival with a free from very long range. Amy O'Sullivan had to be tough to dig out a hard-contested ball and fire it over.

Diggin and Collier traded frees, but Laois' challenge was very much running out of time now. The hard-working Aoife Behan made it 2-14 to 1-12.

Collier, creditably still unwilling to give up the ghost, picked off another good score, but Amy O'Sullivan's final point for Kerry was enough to seal a convincing and affirming victory that sets them up nicely for the road to Carlow and Round 2.

KERRY: Emma Lawlor, Elaine Ryall, Sara Murphy, Michelle Costello, Áine O'Connor, Patrice Diggin (1-3, 3f), Rachel McCarthy, Aoife Behan (0-1), Ellen O'Donoghue, Amy O'Sullivan (0-3), Katie O'Dwyer, Julianne O'Keeffe, Caoimhe Spillane, Jackie Horgan (1-8, 6f, 1'65), Edel Slattery Subs: Danielle O'Leary for Á O'Connor, 32, Sarah Lawlor for J O'Keeffe, 55, Kate Buckley for E Slattery, 59

LAOIS: Aedin Lowry, Luisne Delaney, Fiona Scully, Katie Dunican, Jade Bergin, Clodagh Tynan, Leah Daly, Alice Walsh (0-1), Jessie Quinlan, Ava Coss (0-2), Aimee Collier (0-9, 8f, 1'65), Gráinne Delaney (0-1), Gemma Hoare, Kirsten Keenan, Andrea Scully (1-0) Sub: Gráinne O'Reilly for A Scully, 55

REFEREE: Mike Ryan (Tipperary)