Kerry underage GAA match abandoned following incident

An under-15 East Region football match between Cordal and Kilcummin was abandoned yesterday following an incident that left a mentor requiring hospital treatment. It is the second underage game abandoned in the county within the past month.

The Kerryman understands that an altercation took place between mentors and some players in the latter stages of the game in Kilcummin. Over the course of the altercation, a mentor for one of the sides was kicked on the ground, reports claim. This mentor received stiches afterwards but is now out of hospital.

It’s understood that the game was delayed for some time after the incident, after which a decision to abandon the game was driven by parents in attendance.

Cordal GAA members met last night to discuss the matter and has contacted the East Kerry GAA board, but the club declined to comment when contacted by The Kerryman. Kilcummin GAA has also declined to comment until a referee’s report is lodged.

East Kerry Coiste na nÓg chairperson Seán O’Keeffe, who was not in attendance, confirmed that East Kerry had received correspondence from one of the teams involved. He declined to comment further.

Referee Tom Walsh (Listowel Emmets) said he intends to submit his report in the coming 24 hours. He also declined to comment further.

Earlier this month, an under-11 hurling game between Ballyduff and Abbeydorney was abandoned after reports of verbal abuse aimed at a referee. That incident is being investigated by Kerry Coiste na nÓg.