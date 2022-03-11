Kerry Under 20s expect to learn much more from competitive re-match with Dublin after earlier challenge game

JOHN KERINS CUP U-20 FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE FINAL

Kerry v Dublin

Saturday, March 12

McDonagh Park, Nenagh at 2pm

The Kerry under-20 footballers will be hoping to continue their encouraging early season form when they come face to face with Dublin in the John Kerins Cup Development League Final at McDonagh Park in Nenagh on Saturday at the provisional time of 2pm.

Having recorded comfortable victories over Cork (3-16 to 0-13) and Galway (0-13 to 0-6), Declan O’Sullivan’s charges will benefit to a considerable degree from another highly-competitive fixture as they continue their preparations for the upcoming Munster Championship.

“It’s brilliant, it’s even better considering last year this development league wasn’t on, because of Covid. As well as we prepared, and we got challenge matches against club teams and a few county teams, we have found this developmental league to be very, very good,” team selector Sean O’Sullivan told The Kerryman.

“We had two games back to back, against Cork and Galway, and now, because results went well for us, we have a final against another top quality opposition in Dublin. Without having to go and organise challenge matches, they’re basically laid on for you by the GAA, which is brilliant. It’s tying in nicely for our preparation for the Munster Championship, so we’re delighted and looking forward to Saturday.”

Dublin, in a four-team group, qualified for the decider with five points from their three matches. They began their journey with a narrow win over Meath (2-14 to 0-17), then were held to a draw by Kildare (0-14 to 2-8) before finishing on a high with last weekend’s impressive triumph over Laois (3-10 to 1-8). Indeed, Saturday’s finalists have bumped into each other already this year.

“Can you believe, we actually played Dublin in a challenge match. At the time, the draws hadn’t been made for this competition, so we didn’t realise that we were going to be on the opposite side to Dublin. If we had known that, we probably would have stayed away from them, but it is what it is,” added the Cromane man.

“They’re a very good side, we had a very good battle against them above in Roscrea, about a month ago now, although it was played in bad conditions, a soft pitch on a bad day. Maybe we didn’t see the best of both teams.

“It was a really, really tight battle. They’re very, very strong, some very good footballers, particularly up through the centre, as Dublin always provide, so it’s going to be a great test for our guys again, and a great game for our preparation and, I am sure, Dublin’s preparation as well.

“We know them, without knowing too much about them. It was a good battle that day, I think we might have won by a couple of points, but you couldn’t really read too much into it, because it was one of those really, really poor days. Both teams played a raft of players, and gave every fella game-time, so it was probably hard to know where teams were at then.”

While the Kerry forwards sparkled in their opening day destruction of the Rebels, it was the back division that took most of the plaudits from the lower-scoring victory over Galway. O’Sullivan is generally satisfied with the progress the side is making.

“We were very happy with our defensive structure and the way we were able to hold Galway to six points. In that as well, we turned over and we broke fast, and it’s definitely something in the modern game that your team needs to be able to do. Be able to defend, and then once we turn over the ball, that we’re moving it up the field and into our attacking area as quickly as possible.

“We’re a work in progress. We still have a bit of time before we play either Tipperary or Clare on April 18, but at the same time, not too much time. It’s great to have another game like Saturday to work on things. This time last year we were still in no-man’s land of when we were going to be allowed back on the field.

“We were doing Zoom sessions with the squad, very difficult, whereas this time around, we’ve been able to spend a lot more time with the guys on the field and in the gym, and playing games, which, whatever about football and stuff, it really glues the group together when you can spend more time with each other. Even for that, we’re in a better place.

“Will that be enough to lead us to have a successful year? We don’t know, but it’s certainly helping us. Last year was a difficult year for players and management alike. Already this year, there is a much more positive vibe around the place, and these competitive games against the lads’ peers, teams that they would hopefully be coming up against later on in the championship, will always stand us in good stead.”

Kerry remain without the St Brendan’s Killarney contingent who are, of course, counting down the days to their Hogan Cup final at Croke Park on St Patrick’s Day. On the injury front, Eoghan O’Sullivan and Caolan O Conaill are continuing their rehab programmes, while Sean O’Brien and Oisin Maunsell are due back on the training field this week, even if Saturday may come too soon for them.

The Kingdom management will be hoping that Alan Dineen and Armin Heinrich can again hold down the central defensive positions, that Ruairi Murphy and Cillian Burke get control of the midfield, and that Thomas O’Donnell, Dylan Geaney and others can provide a bit of attacking magic. No matter the result on Saturday, the players will gain invaluable exposure to another serious opponent, which can only bring them on even further in their development as a team.