Kerry under-20 football captain Killian O’Sullivan hoping to turn past negatives into future positives

They say that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and, in a sporting context, suffering serious heart-breaking defeats can often be the most important learning curve that a youngster can go through to toughen them up for the realities of life.

When you encounter the intense pain of seeing the opposition lifting a trophy that was so tantalisingly close to being in your own grasp, a heightened sense of mental resilience can be a beneficial by-product of having to suck up the disappointment of big-game failure.

There is the period of introspection that it brings, where you, individually and collectively, look in the mirror to try and understand what went wrong. That is accompanied, of course, by the almost fanatical desire that follows to never again find yourself in that same dejected position.

In July 2021, Killian O’Sullivan was wing-back on the Kerry minor football team that agonisingly lost the delayed 2020 All-Ireland final to Derry by a single point, 2-12 to 1-14, in Tullamore, with the Oak Leaf county hammering home a late, late penalty to break Kingdom hearts.

Fast forward to St Patrick’s Day 2022, where the Glenflesk youngster lined out at midfield for St Brendan’s Killarney in the Hogan Cup Final at Croke Park against Naas CBS. After one of the games of the season, The Sem were pipped at the post by a two-point margin, 3-14 to 2-15.

O’Sullivan, like others who sustained that double body-blow, has had to show his character to bounce back. Now, as he prepares to lead out Tomás Ó Sé’s Kerry under-20s in their Munster opener next Monday night, the versatile performer is determined to turn huge negatives into future positives.

“The Hogan Cup final was a tough one to take at the time, but we’ve kind of gone past that now, and we’re trying to forget about it. It’s about keeping winning, and with the under-21s with East Kerry last year, it was a lovely win. To beat North Kerry after extra-time was a sweet one,” he said.

“That Derry defeat, losing by a point up in Tullamore, was also a tough one to take. There’s a hunger in the group because not many of us have All-Ireland medals in this group, from losing with The Sem and losing with Kerry in the minor All-Ireland. We all want that All-Ireland medal, and that’s what we’re chasing now.

“When you’re on the pitch after losing an All-Ireland final, it’s the worst feeling possible. You never want to feel like that again, so it obviously gives you a lot more hunger to not let that happen again. There are a lot of people on this team, it’s their last year under-20, so it’s their last crack to get revenge I suppose, so that’s what we want.”

Since the dawn of the new year, it’s been full steam ahead as Kerry, and their new management team, prepared for April 17 and the start of the provincial campaign. While they have endured successive John Kerins Cup defeats to Kildare and Dublin, those experiences could be crucial as the serious stuff begins.

“There were loads of people trialled, there were lads in and out. A lot of college games were going on at the time, so we didn’t have a definite panel for a while. We have trained hard from then on with the full group,” added O’Sullivan.

“The John Kerins Cup games were very useful to us, we played some good teams and, with the two losses, nobody wants to lose, but we will take a lot of learnings from those games, and we will try to improve on them.

“Kildare and Dublin are two very good teams as well, we have to think of that, so the standard is always going to be high. They were two tough games, and we kind of learned a lot from them.

“We were missing a lot of players due to college games, and a lot of players were playing for The Sem up until about March, so they only came back into the panel properly after that finished. A lot of players being added to the panel makes training more exciting, and more competitive as well.”

While there has been a long wait for the championship to commence, it will all be done and dusted within a month, with the All-Ireland decider set for Saturday, May 13. The Kerry captain believes that it’s very difficult to find another time in the calendar to play off the competition.

“You have to think of the age gap of the players. A lot of players are either in first year in college, or in fifth or sixth year in secondary school, so you can’t really play it in the summer because of the Leaving Cert. So when is the right time to play it really?

“I think straight knock-out is kind of a good thing. Of course it’s a tough business, if you lose, you lose, and you’re out. But we don’t really think about that. All we’re thinking about is the first game. If we win that, we’re into the next round, and that’s all we’re thinking about right now.”

As well as manager Ó Sé, Kerry have assembled a high-profile backroom team around the An Ghaeltacht legend. Seamus Moynihan, Bryan Sheehan and former County Board chairman Sean Walsh bring an abundance of experience to the mix, which O’Sullivan is delighted to be learning from.

“They’re top class, Tomás, Seamus, Bryan Sheehan, they were all unbelievable footballers in their day, they’re no doubt going to be a great management team in the future, and now. We all know what they were like in their day, top athletes, at the top of their game when they were playing, and it’s the same now in management,” he stressed.

“Seamus is a god in Glenflesk. It’s Seamus Moynihan country in Glenflesk for a lot of people. Seamus is unbelievable, probably one of the best footballers to ever play the game, and his passion and love, for Kerry and for Glenflesk football, is undoubted. That’s Seamus for you.”

There is no doubt but that Killian O’Sullivan would love to follow in the footsteps of his club heroes like Moynihan and John Crowley. That’s a down-the-line ambition. He has more important fish to fry first, starting next Monday night.

O’Sullivan, and many of his team-mates in the green and gold, have now endured more than their fair share of epic disappointments. This under-20 campaign is the place to right the wrongs of the past. By taking one step at the time, they might make that giant leap forward by mid-May.