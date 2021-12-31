Kerry U-20s to play Cork and Galway in John Kerins Cup

Declan O’Sullivan will get an early opportunity to road test his Under-20 football panel with the re-introduction of the U-20 Football Development Leagues, which will give Kerry three games between mid-February and mid-March in the John Kerins Cup.

Kerry are grouped with Cork and Galway – in the only three-team group across the five developmental Cup competitions – and are scheduled to travel to Cork first, and are down to be away to Galway, before contesting either the Kerins Cup final or a play-off game that will ensure a third game for all competing counties.

The Under-20 Football Development Leagues are designed to aid development by giving each county at least three games in advance of the knock-out provincial championships. They were inaugurated in 2019 – played in June that year – and continued in 2020, when games were played in January. Cork won the 2020 John Kerins Cup Cork after beating Kildare in the final by 2-14 to 1-11.

Dates for the Munster Under-20 Football Championship have not been finalised yet, but Croke Park have the All-Ireland semi-finals (Munster v Ulster and Connacht v Leinster) fixed for the weekend of May 7/8, so the provincial championships are likely to run from late March and through April.

Groupings for the various Development Leagues are largely based on a geographical basis and where possible avoiding repeat pairings from provincial championship Round 1 fixtures. Each competition is separate, the five competitions are Philly McGuinness Cup, Leo Murphy Cup, John Kerins Cup, Liam Connor Cup, Andrew Corden Cup, and a trophy will be presented to the winner of each competition.

The John Kerins Cup sees Group 1 comprised of Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Meath, while Group 2 has Kerry, Cork and Galway.

The Kerins Cup, as with the McGuinness and Murphy Cups, has two croups of four teams in, with Kerry’s Group 2 the exception with just three teams, but a play-off game will be provided to give the teams involved three games.

The top team in each group will qualify for their respective final, with the final to be played at a venue nominated by the committee in-charge. The play-off game in the John Kerins Cup Group 2 – between the second and third placed sides, will be played at the home venue of the second placed team in the group.



John Kerins Cup – Group 2 fixture schedule

(the first team listed has home venue)

Round 1 – Saturday, February 19

Cork v Kerry

Galway (bye)

Round 2 – Saturday, February 26

Galway v Kerry

Cork (bye)

Round 3 – Saturday, March 5

Galway v Cork

Kerry (bye)

Final (Group 1 winner v Group 2 winner): Saturday, March 12

Play-Off: second placed team v third placed team

The final will be winner on the day. Date changes will be facilitated where possible once there is an agreement between the two counties.





