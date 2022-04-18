Kerry U-20s finally come good to get past Clare and set up Munster Final meeting with Cork

Kerry's Dylan Geaney in action against Clare in the Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photo by Eugene McCafferty

Kerry's Thomas O'Donnell in action against Clare in the Munster U-20 Football Championship semi-final in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare. Photo by Eugene McCafferty

MUNSTER U-20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

Kerry 1-11

Clare 0-8

A vastly-improved third quarter performance, inspired by the excellence of Kevin Goulding and, especially, Cillian Burke, in the full-forward line, finally got Kerry up and running as they eventually succeeded in subduing an energetic Clare in this Munster under-20 football semi-final in Miltown Malbay this evening.

Declan O’Sullivan’s charges were in a spot of bother at the interval, trailing by two points, 0-6 to 0-4, having played against the elements in the opening half, and when the Banner’s Joe Rafferty fired over the first point on the resumption, straight from the throw-in, it was time for Kerry to get up and running.

That they certainly did, with Ruairi Murphy thundering into the picture around the middle of the field, and with the fast delivery into the inside forward line paying rich dividends, Kerry struck for an unanswered scoring blitzkrieg of 1-6 to put the issue beyond doubt by the 47th minute, 1-10 to 0-7.

With Dylan Geaney offering valuable assistance, it was Ballyduff’s Goulding, with three points from play, and Milltown/Castlemaine’s Burke, with 1-2 on the spin, that really came up trumps for the visitors, as the height and ball-winning ability of the latter proved too much for the Clare full-back line, and in particular Fergal Guinnane, to handle.

Two points from Goulding, and another from Dylan Geaney, had the sides level, 0-7 each, before the towering Burke struck for the only goal of the game in the 41st minute, with a right-foot effort from a tight angle, after a fine move that had begun with a solid piece of defending by Kerry full-back Alan Dineen at the other end of the field.

The Milltown/Castlemaine man was ignited by that green flag, and he quickly added two more points from play, with Goulding, much more effective in this period, notching his third point, to really take the wind from the Clare sails, ensuring a comfortable finale to the contest for the visitors.

Indeed, there isn’t much to say about the final quarter, as both sides only registered a single point each in the closing stages, Geaney fisting over his fourth of the evening in injury-time to seal the Kingdom’s passage into next Monday’s Munster final against Cork at Austin Stack Park.

The first half certainly hadn’t been what the doctor had ordered for the Kingdom management. Even though Kerry enjoyed plenty of possession, they were turned over frequently, especially in attack, as their decision-making wasn’t of the highest of standards.

Nerves of an opening championship outing played its part in that, but even though they pushed into a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the 17th minute after quelling the early fire from the Banner, they wouldn’t notch another score in the final 15 minutes of the half.

In that time, with Fionn Kelliher operating effectively as a sweeper, Brian McNamara impressive at midfield, and the Rouines, Eoin and Brendy, Thomas Meenaghan and Rafferty dangerous in attack, Clare hit four unanswered points to take a two-point advantage with them to the interval, 0-6 to 0-4.

When they quickly increased that lead on the resumption, they would have harboured thoughts of creating a massive upset. But those dreams were quickly ended by messrs Goulding and Burke, who delivered the goods for Kerry when they really needed them the most.

KERRY: Devon Burns (Na Gaeil) 0-1 (free); Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Alan Dineen (Rathmore), Joey Nagle (Austin Stacks); Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil), Armin Heinrich (Austin Stacks), Tommy Cronin (Kenmare Shamrocks); Ruairi Murphy (Listry), Sean O’Brien (Beaufort); Cillian Burke (Milltown/Castlemaine) 1-2, Thomas O’Donnell (Castlegregory) 0-1, Evan Looney (Dr Crokes); Dylan Geaney (Dingle) 0-4 (1f), Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff) 0-3, William Shine (Legion).

Subs: Keith Evans (Keel) for Shine (40 mins), Tom Doyle (Dr Crokes) for Looney (46 mins), Adam Curran (Austin Stacks) for Cronin (51 mins), Gearoid Hassett (Laune Rangers) for Goulding (52 mins), Cathal Ryan (Rathmore) for O’Brien (56 mins).

CLARE: Oisin O’Loughlin; Eoghan Casey, Fergal Guinnane, Ciaran McMahon; Odhran Cunningham, Fionn Kelliher, Eoin Walsh; Brian McNamara, Micheal Garry; Eoin Rouine 0-2, Brendy Rouine 0-2 (1f), Shane Griffin; Sean McNamara 0-1, Thomas Meenaghan 0-1, Joe Rafferty 0-2.

Subs: Conor Meaney for Rafferty (43 mins), Joshua Moloney for Guinnane (50 mins), Cillian McGroary for Garry (50 mins), Cian Mahony for Meenaghan (52 mins), Gavin Downes for Griffin (59 mins).

REFEREE: John Ryan (Cork)