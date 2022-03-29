Kerry U-14s narrowly beaten by Cork in dress rehearsal for Munster Final this weekend

Kerry will play Cork in the Munster U14 Girls Football Final next Sunday in Mallow at 2pm in a repeat of their round 3 match last weekend, which Cork narrowly won

LGFA MUNSTER U-14 CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 3

Kerry 3-8

Cork 3-12

Played in ideal conditions in Milltown/Castlemaine it took both sides time to settle as Kerry registered the first score of the game in the fifth minute. A free from Phoebe O’Shea. Cork soon settled and registered 1-2 without reply. Two frees from Anna O’Brien in between a goal from Erin Healy saw Cork open up a four-point lead as there direct passing and shooting was more effective than Kerry. To the home side’s credit, Kerry settled and got into the game more, the end result of which only saw them go in at the first half water break two points down, 1-2 to 0-3.

Naoise O’Donoghue with one of the scores. Kerry reduced the deficit to a single score after the water break with a point from play but Cork upped the intensity and scored three points without response to open up a four-point lead with the points coming from Sarah O’Connor, Erin Healy and Lauren Finnegan. Kerry responded in determined fashion with a well taken goal to the great delight of the home support but cork had the final score of the half to go in at the interval Cork 1-6 Kerry 1-4.

Kerry started the second half like the first but the end result this time saw two goals scored inside the first three minutes. Cork scored a point in between this from Laura Collins as the home side turned a halftime two-point deficit into a three-point lead. Cork regrouped with points from Anna O’Brien and Sarah O’Connor to reduce the deficit to two. A Kerry point from play saw the lead back out to three before Cork hit a purple patch. 2-2 without reply saw the rebels go in at the water break five points in front, Cork 3-11 Kerry 3-6.

The water break allowed Kerry the opportunity to regroup and come out stronger. Two points one from Naoise O’Donoghue saw the deficit reduced to three. Despite Kerry giving it everything for the remainder of the game Cork would win out on a score line 3-12 to 3-8.

Credit must go to both sides for playing fantastic football throughout the match in ideal conditions and a thank you to Milltown/Castlemaine for having the facilities in excellent condition for players and spectators.

Kerry and Cork will meet in the final next Sunday in Mallow at 2pm in a game that is sure to be another cracker.

KERRY: A O’Shaughnessy, R Daly, J Lee O’Connor, R O’Sullivan, S Ni Shea, S Ni Shlattara, E O’Sullivan, K Riordan, A O’Sullivan, P O’Donovan (0-1), P O’Shea (0-1), B Curtin (0-2f), E Broderick, N O’Donoghue (1-2), A Rooney (2-1). Subs: J Lynch (0-1) for P O’Donovan, D O’Neill for E Ni Shiurdain, A McCarthy for A Rooney.