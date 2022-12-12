Kerry to welcome Cork in first game of the 2023 Munster Hurling League

Pictured at the launch of the 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League on Monday afternoon were from left to right: Damien Cahalane (Cork), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Cathrach Daly (Waterford) and Michael Leane (Kerry)

The Kerry Senior Hurlers are set to get their 2023 campaign underway by welcoming the Cork senior hurlers to Austin Stack Park on Thursday, January 5 for their Munster Senior Hurling League Group 2 clash.

The new-look Rebels, under in-coming manager Pat Ryan, will face off against the Kingdom underlights at 7pm.

Both counties are joined in Group 2 by the reigning All Ireland senior hurling champions, Limerick.

Cork will face John Kiely's men on Sunday, January 15 in Páirc Uí Rinn at 2pm. The Kingdom, meanwhile, will face off against the Treaty two days later in Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 7pm.

The final of the competition is fixed for the following weekend with a Sunday, January 22 date pencilled in.

In Group 1 of the Co-Op Superstores sponsored competition Clare, Tipperary and Waterford will contest for a place in the final.

The opening game of the competition goes ahead on Tuesday, January 3 with the clash of Waterford and Tipperary in Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

The 2023 edition of the competition was launched at the Munster GAA’s headquarters in Limerick on Monday afternoon. Commenting at the launch, Munster GAA Chairman Ger Ryan said:

“The Munster Council is pleased to facilitate this pre-season competition for our counties as it provides participating teams with a great opportunity to prepare for the very competitive Allianz League starting in early February.

"Great work is being done by Coaching and Games Development in all Munster counties and this competition gives counties the opportunity to introduce exciting young talent in to their team set-up and give them a flavour of the standards required at the top level.

"I am delighted that all six Munster counties are taking part in 2023 as the inter-county season returns in earnest in early January.

"Thanks to Co-Op Superstores for their continued support as competition sponsor and we look forward to working with them in the weeks ahead.”

Groups

Group 1: Waterford, Tipperary, Clare

Group 2: Kerry, Cork, Limerick

Fixture Schedule

Group 1: Waterford v Tipperary, Tuesday January 3 at 7pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan

Group 1: Tipperary v Clare, Sunday January 8 at 1:30pm in MacDonagh Park Nenagh

Group 1: Clare v Waterford, Sunday January 15 at 2pm in Sixmilebridge

Group 2: Kerry v Cork, Thursday January 5 at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee

Group 2: Cork v Limerick, Sunday January 15 at 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn

Group 2: Limerick v Kerry, Tuesday January 17 at 7pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale

Final: Sunday January 22 at 2pm