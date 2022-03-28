Kerry to play Mayo in Sunday afternoon League final in repeat of the 2019 decider that Mayo won

Then Kerry captain David Clifford raises the National Football League cup in 2020 after Kerry won the delayed competition in October of that year.

Kerry’s National Football League Division 1 final against Mayo has been confirmed for next Sunday, April 3 with a 4pm throw-in at Croke Park. Extra-time, if necessary, will be played, and the game will be broadcast on TG4.

Kerry – who lead the roll of honour with 22 League titles – will be looking to retain the League title they shared with Dublin after the 2021 campaign, having won the title outright in 2020. Last year a League final didn’t take place because of its proximity to the start of the Championship, and in 2020 there was no League final played either, as the competition was only completed in October, having been suspended from the previous March because of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayo’s most recent of the county’s 12 National League titles was won in 2019 when they beat Kerry by 3-11 to 2-10 in the Croke Park final.

Ahead of yesterday’s final round of games, Kerry were already assured of their place in the Division 1 final, and Mayo’s 2-20 to 0-18 win over Kildare confirmed their place in the final, for what will be a repeat of the team’s round 5 meeting on March 12, which Kerry won by 1-12 to 0-14 in Tralee.

The Division 1 final will be preceded by the Division 2 decider between Roscommon and Galway, who will be meeting just seven days on from yesterday’s round 7 fixture that saw Roscommon beat their neighbours by 1-20 to 1-15 to top the division and secure promotion along with the Tribesmen.

There will be Kerry interest in that Division 2 final with Conor Cox involved for the Rossies. The former Kerry and Listowel Emmets footballer scored eight points (four from play) in Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.

Sunday, April 3

Allianz Football League Division 1 Final

Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, 4pm

Allianz Football League Division 2 Final

Roscommon v Galway, Croke Park, 1.45pm

Saturday, April 2

Allianz Football League Division 3 Final

Louth v Limerick, Croke Park, 4.45pm

Allianz Football League Division 4 Final

Cavan v Tipperary, Croke Park, 2.30pm