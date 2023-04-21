Kerry to negotiate comfortable passage to Munster final past struggling Tipperary

10 July 2021; Brian Ó Beaglaoich of Kerry gets past Paudie Feehan of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Tipperary and Kerry at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The opening two weekends of the provincial championships have rather put a dent in the notion that they no longer matter. Enthralling games, some classics even, with a little bit of history being made along the way, has caught the imagination.

Certainly there’s been very little sense that the teams involved aren’t taking it seriously or that they weren’t gunning for it. Possibly one could make the argument that the Monaghan-Tyrone game was more open than one would ordinarily expect, suggesting a more relaxed attitude to the Ulster bear pit than the norm.

Even if that were the case – and it seems quite likely – there weren’t too many complaining about it as the two counties played out arguably the most entertaining Ulster championship contest we’ve seen in quite some time.

Two weeks into the championship and it’s all been fairly positive, despite football folk’s well-known penchant for pessimism about their own code. Could we be in for a summer of thrills and spills as this new system gets up and running?

We could. We really could… alas just not this weekend in Fitzgerald Stadium when the Kingdom welcome the Premier to beauty’s home, and that is a bit of a problem. For all the positive momentum that’s been built up over the last couple of weeks, it’s hard to get too excited about Saturday evening.

With the best will in the world, it’s impossible to imagine anything other than a comfortable Kerry victory. Even if they’re coming off the back of a tough block of training as Tadhg Morley indicated they were the other week, Kerry are still going to have way too much for Tipperary.

In the fortnight since Morley spoke, however, Kerry have been in Portugal on a warm-weather training camp. There the focus would very much have been on the football and the technical aspects of the game so it’s just as likely as not that they’ll be light of foot and ready to rock rather than being leaden-legged.

We think it's far more likely to be the former rather than the latter and in that case David Power and co better beware as the Kingdom seek to start their title defence in the most positive fashion imaginable.

Heading into a match week, there’s been very little of the usual pre-match excitement, chatter and buzz you’d normally get as fans know what to expect. In this battle the haves will simply devour the have-nots.

Tipperary are a Division 3 side (and will be Division 4 next year). Kerry are a Division 1 side. Do the maths (as we’re sure you have!). In this equation there’s only one possible outcome. Even in their pomp Tipperary struggled to contain the green and gold, and this Tipperary side are far from that.

Three years on from their famous Munster championship success of 2020 – the lockdown year – Tipperary football is suffering a recession. Quite a severe one, dropping from Division 2 to 3 and down all the way down to the basement division.

That the Premier struggled to see off Waterford – who finished second bottom of Division 4, just a point ahead of London – a fortnight ago is hardly encouraging either for anybody hoping for a competitive fixture next Saturday evening.

To be fair, the Déise sort of had nothing to lose. Heading to Semple Stadium as big underdogs. Ephie Fitzgerald’s men, however, pushed Tipp all the way. You could maybe make the case that Tipp could bring a similar energy to the Kingdom this weekend as Waterford did Semple Stadium, but the gap between the sides is so much greater.

And even if Tipperary did front up – and to be fair they will give it their absolute all – when it comes down to it, they lack the tools to punish the home side. Michael Quinlivan has departed the panel. Conor Sweeney is out with an ACL injury. That’s a lot of firepower for any side to lose.

Steven O’Brien did bag 1-3 against Waterford, and Stephen Quirke 1-1, so there is obviously talent in the county, but as Power noted prior to the Munster championship getting underway the underage pipe line isn’t what it once was in the county.

"What’s coming home to roost now is the lack of underage success in recent years,” he was quoted as saying by Tipperary Live.

"Going back 10 and 12 years ago we were beating Cork and Kerry teams at underage and that is simply nowhere near happening these past few years.

"The young players coming through now, while they have great heart and attitude, they need more work and need more time. And another obvious downside is that the senior club championship in Tipperary is not as strong as it was in previous years. It all filters through in the end.”

Contrast that to a Kerry side fresh from their first All Ireland title, brimming with confidence, and maybe even having a little bit of a chip on their shoulder considering some of the talk that went around during their National League campaign.

In all likelihood – and Jack O’Connor kind of said as much during his press conference on Monday – the league probably wasn't a priority for Kerry this year, especially with so many players out injured early on.

That doesn’t, however, mean it wasn’t useful as Kerry got to blood some younger and more fringe players, perhaps even finding one or two championship bolters along the way – Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan and Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ are probably in pole position there.

Add to that returning players like Diarmuid O’Connor, Paul Geaney, the pair of whom did feature in the league just about, as well as Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Stephen O’Brien, who didn’t, and Kerry have a fearsome look about them.

In every sector of the pitch, Kerry are the stronger looking side. And what’s more they’ve got such a high ceiling to reach from where they’ve been so far this year.

Kerry were only beginning to motor by the end of the league – the game in Salthill was closer to the real deal than anything we saw before – imagine where they’re going to be now, one month and one training camp later?

Yeah, it’s not looking great for Tipperary, and it’s not looking great for a contest worth the name for anybody hoping for something with a little bit of bite. Never-say-never we suppose, but we’ll be looking for hats to eat if Kerry don’t secure comfortable passage to the Munster final.

Verdict: Kerry

MUNSTER SFC SEMI-FINAL

Kerry V Tipperary

Saturday, April 22

Fitzgerald Stadium, 4pm (live GAA-Go)