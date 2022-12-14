Kerry to make switch to Leinster for Minor and Under 20 hurling competitions

The Kerry minor and Under 20 sides will contest the Leinster championships in 2023 Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

The Kerry Minor and Under 20 hurlers will compete in the Leinster Hurling Championship from next season, the County Board have confirmed.

Kerry had, for the last three seasons, been participating in the Munster championships at underage level, but it was felt a move to Leinster, with more peer counties involved, would be more beneficial to the county's development.

This year the Minors notably struggled in Munster competition going down to a pair of heavy group stage defeats to Cork (in Austin Stack Park) and Limerick (in the Gaelic Grounds), before suffering a thirty point defeat to Clare in the quarter-finals.

The Under 20s fared much better in Munster, impressing for long stretches in a game with Tipperary in Austin Stack Park, before going down to a somewhat heavier defeat to Waterford in Fraher Field a week later.

New County Board Hurling Officer, Liam Ross, hailed the move to Leinster as “great for the development” of Kerry’s underage sides, while stressing the impetus for the move came from those at the coal face of Kerry hurling.

"In fairness a lot came from the GDAs [Games Development Administrators] and the managements of the teams,” he told The Kerryman.

"They felt that it was a bit too early to be competing in Munster and made a request to Leinster that they could compete in their competitions for next year.

"And, in fairness to Leinster, they see that Kerry are trying to progress and to progress they need to be playing teams of their own level at the moment.

"The men that are on the ground, that are going going to schools, they’re putting a lot of work in, so they know first hand what is required.”

This year’s difficult Munster campaigns, particularly at minor level, was another key driver behind the decision to look elsewhere.

“They [the other Munster counties] were at a different level and, look, we’re predominantly a football county and some of your better players are going playing football at that age, that’s a fact too,” he explained.

"We’ve no issues with that, we still have twenty fellas on a panel and they put in a great effort. Even the management teams before them.

"Their heart is in the right place, but I think we need to get our structure right at that level to see who’s interested in playing minor hurling for Kerry and Under 20 hurling for Kerry and get them into a proper set-up to see what’s needed to compete at Munster level going forward.”

The draws for the 2023 Leinster competitions have not yet been confirmed, but it is expected that they would run along similar lines to last year with a tiered structure allowing for more even competition in the earlier stages.

Having Kerry compete alongside counties of a similar stature is a big draw for Ross and the County Board.

“When you have the Kerry seniors there in the Joe McDonagh and they’re playing the likes of the Carlows, the Laois, the Offalys, it’s brought them on leaps and bounds.

"They’re playing the Munster Hurling League now starting in January and when you’re playing competitive matches you see where you at, where you need to be to compete. Going forward that’s the aim of the Under 20s and Minors as well.

"It’s to get them in at inter-county level and see can they compete them at Munster level when the time is right for them.”

The 2023 Kerry Under 20 hurlers will be managed by Kilmoyley man Seán Maunsell, while Crotta O’Neills’ Jerome O’Sullivan will helm the minors. Kerry senior boss Stephen Molumphy will, meanwhile, be plugged in at Under 20 level.

“He’s putting great work in now with Seán Maunsell who’s the manager of the Under 20s next year,” Ross confirmed.

"So they’re on-board with him and the strength and conditioning programme. Jerome [O’Sullivan] is involved there with the minor team as well so there’s a lot of wealth of experience in management on both sides and with Stephen there helping along the way it’s a positive move moving forward.

"Having been in Munster last year they weren’t ready and a lot of work has to go in behind the scenes to get up to the speed of hurling, get the physical preparation side of it right as well.”