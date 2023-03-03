Kerry team unchanged for Division One assignment against Tyrone in Omagh

Stefan Okunbor retains his place in the starting team after making his first National League start last weekend against Armagh

The Kerry management have retained faith in the starting team that beat Armagh last weekend for what is expected to be a tough assignment away to Tyrone on Sunday.

Jack O’Connor and his management team have resisted the temptation to tinker with the team that crept over the winning line by one point against Armagh last Saturday against Armagh in Tralee, thereby naming the same starting team as the 2022 All-Ireland champions head north to take on the 2021 All-Ireland champions.

Stefan Okunbor – who was a late call-up last week to replace Pa Warren in the starting team retains his place in the first 15.

Despite Paul Geaney and Gavin White back in full training since last week neither are named among the substitutes, with Kerry naming the same match-day 26 as last weekend.

Kerry team to play Tyrone

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Stefan Okunbor (Na Gaeil)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

18. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

19. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

20. Dónal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

21. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

24. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

25. Ruairi Murphy (Listry)

26. Ronan Buckley (Listry)