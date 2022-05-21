Kerry survive late Antrim assault to claim unlikely Joe McDonagh Final berth

Kerry captain Paudie O'Connor fired the match-winning point six minutes into time added on as his side saw off Antrim and advance to the Joe McDonagh Cup Final Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

JOE McDONAGH CUP ROUND 5

Antrim 2-21

Kerry 0-29

They’re there. They’ve done it. The dream lives on. For the third straight year the Kerry hurlers will contest the Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

On an afternoon of high-drama, the Kingdom scrambled over the line in Belfast (in a game that looked well in hand up until injury time at the end of the second half), while Carlow upset the odds in Tullamore to deny Offaly, ensuring the green and gold’s passage to the final on score-difference.

It was the GAA’s version of Super Sunday, albeit on a Saturday, as we kept half an eye on what was happening in both games. There were times when the live-table had Kerry going through, and at others Offaly were on their way to the final.

As nerve-wracking as that was, nothing compared to the final few minutes in Corrigan Park. On seventy minutes the Kingdom were seven points clear following a point by Gavin Dooley.

A 71st minute free from James McNaughton brought it back to six points, but even so it felt relatively comfortable for Kerry and with things going their way in the midlands it was happy days.

Two goals in the space of two minute – split by an all-important point from play by Jordan Conway – however threatened to undo all the Kingdom’s good work.

First Conal Bohill taking an assist from Joe Maskey, then Neil McManus reminding us all of his undoubted class. Nail-biting stuff for Kerry, but they still led by one.

Somehow they managed to recover their composure – Pádraig Boyle with a free on 73 minutes doing much for that – and a pair of swapped points from Dan McKiernan and Paudie O’Connor wrapped up a two-point win for Kerry.

That Paudie O’Connor was the man to deliver the coup de grace seems apt. He was immense on Saturday afternoon and on any other day probably would have been taken off as he picked up a fairly heavy knock in the second half.

He wasn’t having any of it though and battled to the last. That’s this Kerry team for you. They don’t necessarily make it easy for themselves, but by God do they keep you on the edge of your seat. It really was the very least they deserved from this campaign.

Right from the off it was clear they were determined to at least do what they could to give themselves the best chance of advancing. Still even though Kerry were on top in the first half, it never really felt overly decisive.

Certainly Antrim, with the breeze to come for the second half, would not have been overly disappointed to carry just a three-point deficit at that juncture.

All the same Kerry attacked the game like men who knew they were supping in the last chance saloon. Inside the opening six minutes Kerry had four on the board, starting with Eoin Ross from play and then a trio of scores from the ever-impressive Pádraig Boyle (one from play).

Antrim, though, were clearly just finding their bearings and with a pointed free from James McNaughton got up and running on seven minutes, followed quickly by a score from play by Eoin O’Neill.

And that’s sort of how the pattern of the first half played itself out. Kerry would occasionally stretch their advantage back out to three and even four on occasion, but they just couldn't shake off Antrim.

The Kingdom were hurling well. Colin Walsh with a brilliant score on eleven minutes typifying the effort and the desire of Kerry to at the very least hold up their end of the bargain, but even in their weakened state Antrim weren’t giving away anything easily.

Neil McManus – a late replacement for Conal Cunning – began to come into his own and with a pair of points from him, plus scores from Conor McCann and Aaron Bradley it was back level 21 minutes in, seven points each.

Even though Kerry out-scored Antrim six points to two over the next eleven minutes to leave it 0-9 t 0-13 on 32 minutes, Antrim were creating chances, goal-scoring chances. Louis Dee saving from centre-forward Ryan McCambridge and McCann hitting the side-netting.

All the same Kerry were doing enough, just about to give themselves a chance in the second half. Their chances would have been a darned sight better had the referee, Wicklow’s John Keenan, not called back the play for a free in on 36 minutes after Dooley – taking an assist from Walsh – had the ball in the back of the net.

Pádraig Boyle pointed the free in, but it felt scant reward as the sides retired at the break 0-11 to 0-14 in favour of the visitors. Ross was at it again at the start of the second half taking an assist from Mikey Boyle to get Kerry up and running.

Antrim never did quite kick on in the second half as Kerry exerted a measure of control. With fifteen minutes to go they were seven points clear, 0-14 to 0-21 in favour of the visitors.

Meanwhile, in Offaly, Carlow had just gone 0-14 to 0-16 clear. All looking good for the Kingdom. Little did we know then that it wouldn’t be straight-forward.

Antrim, to be fair, didn’t throw in the towel and by pushing Kerry all the way upheld the integrity of the competition. Their challenge kept Carlow in the hunt until the very last puck of the game.

We wouldn’t have expected anything less of a Darren Gleeson-trained side. And we’re not going to expect anything less than a battle for the ages in Croke Park in two weeks time.

It promises to be another special day for Kerry hurling.

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott, David Kearney, Niall O’Connor, Phelim Duffin, Ryan McGarry, Matthew Donnelly, Conal Bohill (1-1), Scott Walsh, Michael Bradley (0-4), Eoin O’Neill (0-1), Ryan McCambridge, James McNaughton (0-9, 8f), Neil McManus (1-2), Conor McCann (0-1), Aaron Bradley (0-1) Subs: Daniel McKiernan (0-1for R McCambridge, 47, Keelan Molloy (0-1) for S Wlash, 47, Ger Walsh for P Duffin, 60, Joe Maskey for C McCann, 60, Stephen Rooney for D Kearney, 70

KERRY: Louis Dee, Eoin Ross (0-3), Eric Leen, Conor O’Keeffe, Seán Weir, Mikey Boyle, Fionan Mackessy (0-3), Michael Leane, Pádraig Boyle (0-16, 12f), Colin Walsh (0-1), Shane Conway, Paudie O’Connor (0-2), Gavin Dooley (0-1), Niall Mulcahy, Colum Harty (0-1) Subs: Jordan Conway (0-2) for N Mulcahy, 25, Maurice O’Connor for C Harty, 55, Brian Lonergan for S Conway (inj), 68, Fionán O’Sullivan for G Dooley, 69, Mark Heffernan for C O’Keeffe (inj), 74

REFEREE: John Keenan (Wicklow)