Kerry starting 15 unchanged as Jack Barry and Adrian Spillane return to match-day squad

Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has been able to restore Jack Barry to the match-day 26 for Sunday's showdown with the Dubs in Croke Park Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor has named an unchanged starting fifteen for Sunday’s All Ireland Senior Football Final with Dublin (throw-in 3.30pm).

The big news from the announcement, however, is that both Na Gaeil’s Jack Barry and Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane have been deemed fit enough to assume roles on the bench.

Barry is understood to have picked up a calf injury in the lead up to the All Ireland quarter-final with Mayo, while Spillane suffered a hamstring tear in the same time period.

Barry takes a spot on the bench that was filled from the quarter-final by his club mate Stefan Okunbor, while Darragh Roche of Glenflesk is the other to miss out to facilitate the return of Spillane to the replacements.

Speculation has been at fever pitch in the last ten days as to the fitness of those two Kerry players, and that of David Clifford who picked up a knock against Mayo.

Jack O’Connor has had a policy of sticking with the sides he’s named all season long and we’ve no real reason to think that won’t happen on Sunday.

Nevertheless the return of the two athletic players to the bench for Sunday is a major boost to the Kingdom's chances of getting a first win over the Sky Blues since 2009 and the famous startled earwigs game.

Kerry team (v Dublin)

1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5 Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8 David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

9 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

10 Dara Moynihan (Spa)

11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12 Stephen O’Brien (Templenoe)

13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

14 David Clifford (Fossa)

15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)

Subs

16 Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17 Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

18 Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

19 Paul Murphy (Rathmre)

20 Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

21 Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

22 Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

23 Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

24 Jack O’Shea (Austin Stacks)

25 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

26 Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)