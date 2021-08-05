Kerry start search for new hurling manager after O’Connor steps away after five years

Fintan O'Connor, who has stepped down as Kerry senior hurling manager after five years in the job

Kerry GAA is looking for a new senior hurling team manager after Fintan O’Connor today stepped away from the position after five years in the job.

Kildare native O’Connor said “now is the time for me to step aside” after what he called “five brilliant years” in charge of the Kingdom’s senior hurling team.

During that time O’Connor managed Kerry to two Joe McDonagh Cup finals – which they lost in 2020 and 2021 – as well as taking the team to National League Division 2 final appearances in 2019 and 2020.

Unfortunately O’Connor – who works as a schoolteacher in Tipperary – failed to deliver silverware on all four occasions, but the consensus in the county is that he raised the standard of the game considerably during his time in charge.

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy said O’Connor’s term as manager would be remembered as “a very positive period during which time a great amount of stability was introduced and a sound platform was developed in an effort to further advance inter-county hurling in Kerry in a structured and well managed way.”

In a statement released on the Kerry GAA website this afternoon, O’Connor said: “I have spent five brilliant years involved with Kerry hurling but now is the time for me to step aside. It’s been a wonderful journey, with so many highlights along the way.

“We contested two National League Finals and two Joe McDonagh Cup Finals, while I was also fortunate to be involved with the three Kerry U-20 B teams who won All-Ireland titles.

I’d like to sincerely thank each and every one of the Kerry players I’ve worked with along the way for allowing me to be part of the story. You are kings in a county that’s famously known as the Kingdom – and I thank you most sincerely for your efforts.

"I’d also like to thank my family for the support they have given me during my time with Kerry, particularly during the challenging times we’ve all experienced during the pandemic. They loved coming to Kerry and we have spent some wonderful days and nights in this beautiful county. I’ll continue to follow the fortunes of Kerry hurling with keen interest.

“To the county board, the players, supporters and clubs, you have been a pleasure to deal with. I’ve made friends for life in the Kingdom – and I look forward to keeping in touch with so many of you.

“I’ll remember forever the other great days we had – beating Carlow to reach a first Joe McDonagh Cup Final, getting the better of Cork at senior level in 2018, and overcoming Offaly to stay in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to work on behalf of hurling people in this great county. I wish you all nothing but the very best of good fortune and success.

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy stated: “On behalf of all involved in Kerry GAA, our clubs, supporters and players I wish to sincerely thank Fintan along with his respective management teams for their incredible service to hurling in Kerry over the past five years.

“During his tenure Fintan has transitioned many players from Under 20 level into the senior ranks and Kerry have been very competitive over the past three years in particular. We wish Fintan, his wife Nikki and their children every good wish and success in the future.”