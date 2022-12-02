Kerry start McGrath Cup title defence away to Cork on January 4

Kerry's Paul Geaney in action against Kieran Histon of Cork during the 2022 McGrath Cup Finalat Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry will start the defence of their McGrath Cup title against Cork on January 4. The defending champions have been drawn in Group A along with the Rebels and Clare, while Group B comprises Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary.

It will be a Wednesday evening start for Kerry, who will travel to a Cork venue for the game, with Mallow or Pairc Ui Rinn under lights the most likely options. Kerry then host Clare the following Monday night, with a floodlit game in Austin Stack Park the likely venue.

Kerry defeated Cork in the 2022 McGrath Cup final by 2-17 to 0-11 in Killarney.

The top team in each group will contest the final on Wenesday, January 18, which is 11 days before Kerry start their National League title defence away to Donegal.

The first county named in each McGrath Cup fixture will have home advantage. Fixture dates may be changed if both counties agree to do so.

Wednesday January 4

Group A: Cork v Kerry

Group B: Limerick v Waterford

Monday January 9

Group A: Kerry v Clare

Group B: Waterford v Tipperary

Saturday January 14

Group A: Clare v Cork

Group B: Tipperary v Limerick

Final: Wednesday January 18

Meanwhile, the draw and fixtures of the 2023 Co-Op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League will take place on Monday, December 12 at the Co-Op Superstores in Raheen, Limerick. All six Munster counties have entered.