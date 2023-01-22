Kerry start life in Division One with important one-point win away to Waterford

LIDL NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND ONE

Kerry 1-9

Waterford 1-8

Sometimes you have to win ugly and that’s what Kerry did as they were put to the pin of their collar by a Waterford team that will regret a number of missed chances in the second half where they certainly could have drawn or even beaten the Kingdom in this Division One contest in Piltown in south Kilkenny.

The hero of the hour from a Kerry point of view was their full forward Danielle O’Leary who shot a brilliant point in the thirty third minute as she showed balance and control to shoot a beautiful score to break Waterford hearts. The score owed a lot as well to dual star Patrice Diggin who had won a great free further down the field and as the ball was transferred quickly into the forward line, O’Leary took on the responsibility and took her score expertly.

It was certainly difficult to see such a scenario unfolding early in the contest as Kerry came out of the blocks like a runaway train and surged into a 1-3 to no score lead after a mere ten minutes with Niamh Carmody scoring the first point of the game after two minutes.

Carmody, who had to retire injured after twenty four minutes and was a huge loss, showed her sharpness once more when she slotted over her second point on four minutes, and then Lorraine Scanlon got Kerry’s third with Carmody getting the assist this time.

When Waterford tried to attack the Kerry defence was ravenous with some excellent blocks and covering particularly around the thirty metre mark. Then, in the eight minute came Kerry’s goal, and what a beauty it was.

Caoimhe Evans, working very hard in the Kerry half forward line, played a low ball into Niamh Ní Chonchúir. The Corca Dhuibhne girl had no right to win the ball really but she showed great strength and hands to get ahead of her marker before slipping a lovely hand pass to Siofra O’Shea, and the Kerry captain finished low and hard to Evelyn O’Brien’s right hand side.

Kerry were cruising, or so it seemed, but then came the Waterford fightback and they scored a goal and two points without reply. The signs were there when a flowing move involving Emma Murray, Lauren McGregor and Annie Fitzgerald saw Mary Ellen Bolger having to react very sharply to prevent a Déise goal. A minute later Waterford were off the mark though, and it was centre half back Emma Murray that popped up with the score.

Murray was inspirational for Waterford and along with midfielder Kellyann Hogan had Kerry in all sorts of bother for the remainder of the game with their strong running through the centre of the visitors defence. Murray soon added her second point of the game, and then came Waterford’s goal after a scorching counter attack eventually saw corner back Kate McGrath find Lauren McGregor and she gave Bolger no chance from close range.

Kerry were rocked and looking for inspiration on the top heavy Piltown pitch, and they got welcome relief in the 22nd minute when Siofra O’Shea pointed after Hanna O’Donoghue, making a welcome return to the Kerry ranks, was fouled.

Bríd McMaugh scored a lovely over the shoulder point for Waterford but two Siofra O’Shea frees, after fouls on the increasingly impressive Danielle O’Leary saw Kerry take a healthy enough 1-7 to 1-3 lead in at the half time break.

Emma Murray got Waterford off the mark in the second half with a point in the 37th minute but O’Shea replied with a free for Kerry to maintain their four point advantage. Full of running, energy and purpose, Waterford then took the game by the scruff of the neck and putting Kerry under all sorts of pressure scored the next four points in a row.

Kelly Ann Hogan started the comeback with two lovely scores although Kerry were unlucky when Niamh Ní Chonchúir’s audacious attempt for a goal went just wide. Waterford straightened themselves again and with Hogan, McMaugh and especially Murray leading the charge they attacked with speed and vigour.

McMaugh pointed after being set up by Murray and then Kelly Ann Hogan scored the equaliser as Kerry’s challenge appeared to be fading badly as the game entered the last five minutes. A Waterford free found the Kerry net but was ruled out for a small square infringement and then a 35 metre free from Hogan that she really should have pointed was plucked out of the air by Lorraine Scanlon and the danger was cleared.

Buoyed by these let offs Kerry went down the field in search of a winner and O’Leary was the hero of the hour and won the game for a Kerry side that certainly rode their luck but were still able to produce the goods when it really mattered. A trip to Mayo awaits next Saturday and Kerry will be thankful that they travel west with three points in their back pocket.

WATERFORD: Evelyn O’Brien; Kate McGrath, Megan Dunford, Aoife Murray; Eve Power, Emma Murray (0-3) Hannah Power; Kelly Ann Hogan (0-3)(1f), Aoife Warring; Aine O’Neill, Brid McMaugh (0-2), Caragh McCarthy; Annie Fitzgerald, Lauren McGregor (1-0), Sheena McGuckian. Subs: Catherine Hynes for C McCarthy (43 mins), Karen McGrath for S McGuckian (43 mins).

KERRY: Mary Ellen Bolger; Eilis Lynch, Emma Costello, Aoife Dillane; Niamh Broderick, Aishling O’Connell, Louise Galvin; Lorraine Scanlon (0-1), Mary O’Connell; Niamh Carmody (0-2), Siofra O’Shea 1-4 (0-4f), Caoimhe Evans; Niamh Ní Choncúir, Danielle O’Leary (0-1), Hannah O’Donoghue. Subs: Katie Brosnan for N Carmody (24 mins), Cait Lynch for L Galvin (38 mins), Ciara Murphy for N Broderick (38 mins), Patrice Diggin for M O’Connell (43 mins), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh for H O’Donoghue (43 mins), Rachel Dwyer for C Evans (53 mins), Anna Galvin for K Brosnan (53 mins).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)