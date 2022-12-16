Kerry star Seán O’Shea named as Munster Footballer of the Year

Kenmare Shamrocks star Seán O’Shea has been named the Munster Footballer of the Year for 2022.

The Kerry centre-forward was nothing short of sensational in green and gold over the course of the Munster championship.

In the Munster semi-final with Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn O’Shea shot ten points (eight from placed balls) and against Limerick in the Munster final in Fitzgerald Stadium added an additional five points (three from play).

He remained a key figure for Jack O’Connor’s men as they powered their way to a famous 38th All Ireland senior football title at the expense of Galway in the final. The on-field captain later picked up an All Star for his exploits.

Na Gaeil’s Devon Burns, meanwhile, has been named the Munster Under 20 Footballer of the Year. The Kerry shot-stopper will pick up his award at Saturday evening’s Munster GAA awards function in Clonmel.

Burns helped the Kingdom to a Munster Under 20 title this year, keeping a clean sheet in both the semi-final and final as Declan O’Sullivan’s men saw off Clare and Cork. He also delivered scores from the placed ball in both the Munster semi-final and the All Ireland semi-final.

The Tralee man had previously been named on the Electric Ireland minor team of the year in 2019 and also claimed a famous Corn Uí Mhuirí title with Tralee CBS in 2020.

Limerick’s Diarmuid Byrnes has been named as the 2022 Munster Hurler of the Year. Former Clare footballer Noel Roche and Tipperary’s two-time All-Ireland hurling winner Nicky English have been inducted into the Munster GAA Hall of Fame.