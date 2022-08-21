Kerry star Killian Spillane shoots late goal to ensure home semi-final for Templenoe at Kerins O’Rahilly’s expense

Kerry star Killian Spillane shot a late goal against Kerins O'Rahillys to earn his side a draw and a home semi-final next weekend Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

COUNTY SENIOR CLUB FC GROUP B ROUND 3

Kerins O’Rahillys 0-13

Templenoe 1-10

All in all, Templenoe deserved it. Deserved to take something from the game. Deserved the draw. Deserved their home semi-final next weekend.

Strand Road too deserved what they got out of the game, you’d have to say. True enough they could have and probably should have won it. Fact is, though, they didn’t finish out the game as they ought to have done, allowing Templenoe a way back into it.

The table-toppers didn’t need to be asked twice, albeit that the visitors to Tralee on a gloriously sunny Sunday afternoon needed a moment of Killian Spillane magic to rightly force their way back into contention.

The way things played out in Killarney meant Templenoe didn’t actually need to win the game, or even take a share of the spoils to ensure their passage. Having done so well up to now, however, they wanted that home draw. And they got it.

Still for Strand Road it was an odd sort of way to round out the group phase. When they were good in the second half, they were very good indeed. To be honest they looked that cut above their guests in the third quarter.

Up to then there had been very little to separate the sides. Indeed, it was honours even at the end of a pulsating first half and bar one or two little things here and there – points that weren’t given, points that were – neither side could really have much grounds for complaint.

Even in terms of chances created and scoring efficiency there was absolutely nothing between the sides, both hit three wides each, with Kerins O’Rahillys dropping one short and Killian Spillane slipping right when a goal-scoring opportunity seemed to be opening out in front of him.

Templenoe did hold the whip hand, ever so marginally, for much of the first half, after getting off to a nice start with points from Stephen O’Sullivan (a free) and an on-form Killian Spillane.

Ten minutes it was back to a level game with Jack Savage beginning to show what he’s all about, one from the placed ball, one from play. And that’s kind of how it stayed until the break.

Tit-for-tat. One side stealing ahead a moment – Savage firing Strand Road clear on 13 minutes – before the other reasserted themselves. Fine, fine margins in a sunny Strand Road.

After twenty minutes the sides were back level at four points each following a Gearóid Savage free and it was level again on 25 minutes in the wake of a long-distance Savage free at five each.

The home-side had edged in front following points from David Moran and Jack Savage, but Templenoe struck back to leave it seven each at the break with the Spillane brothers combining for a classy score. Adrian to Killian, off his left, over his shoulder. Pure class.

It was a much more assertive Strand Road side that emerged for the second half starting with a sweet point from the fist by Barry John Keane who took an assist from Gavin O’Brien.

O’Brien, after a solid first half, roared into the second as the key man in white alongside the aforementioned Savage whose efficiency carried the home side a long way towards a match-winning position.

In that third quarter the home side outscored Templenoe five points to one – Seán Sheehan delivering for the visitors – with Savage responsible for four of those (three from frees).

With 43 minutes gone Strand Road were 0-12 to 0-8 clear and seemingly in the box-seat as regards the game and the group. Oddly that seemed to breed a certain amount of passivity in William Harmon’s men.

Sure they had the majority of possession, but they weren’t trying to force the issue with the same urgency as before. A pointed free from Killian Spillane on 47 minutes brought it back to a three-point game with Strand Road going fully seventeen minutes without a score.

Living dangerously it felt at the time a feeling further reinforced when Gavin Crowley picked out Killian Spillane with a peach of a pass from distance and the Kerry star jinked and danced his way into position to shoot to the back of Shane Foley’s net from an acute angle.

In a flash, all of Strand Road’s good work up in smoke, 0-12 to 1-9. The realisation of which spurred them to action with Savage pointed a free following a foul on Keane on the hour mark to give the home side a slender advantage once again.

In the frantic end game the other Spillane brother, Adrian popped up with a magnificent point (assist second half sub Dan Cahalane) to give Templenoe a share of the spoils yet again.

The home side did have one last chance to steal it (and home advantage for next weekend), alas Savage for once pulled to the left of the Strand Road end goal. Cruel luck in one way, a situation sort of their own making in another.

To perform as well as they did in this draw shows that they’re worthy of that semi-final berth. It also shows that they won’t be that far away at all. Neither will Templenoe on their home patch.

A story for another day. For now they can revel in securing a big day on their home patch next to the beautiful Kenmare bay. Glory days for the little club that could, can and is performing on the biggest stage.

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: Shane Foley, Ross O’Callaghan, Shane Brosnan, Darragh McElligott, Pádraig Neenan, Cormac Coffey, Ben Hanafin, Seán Walsh, David Moran (0-1), Tom Hoare, Jack Savage (0-10, 7f, 1 ‘45), Gavin O’Brien, Gearóid Savage (0-1f), Diarmuid O’Sullivan, Barry John Keane (0-1) Subs: Darragh O’Connor for D O’Sullivan, 38, Karl Mullins for S Walsh, 56

TEMPLENOE: Mark Looney, Michael Hallissey, Kieran O’Neill, John Rice, Patrick Clifford, Tadhg Morley, Gavin Crowley (0-1), Seán Sheehan (0-2, 1m), Adrian Spillane (0-1), Mark Casey, Josh Crowley Holland, Colin Crowley, Stephen O’Sullivan (0-2f), Aidan Crowley, Killian Spillane (1-4, 1f, 1m) Subs: Kieran McCarthy for M Hallissey (inj), 11, Tom Spillane for K McCarthy, 33, Joseph Sheehan for C Crowley, 52, Dan Cahalane for A Crowley, 56

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)