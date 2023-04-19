Kerry

Kerry star Diarmuid O’Connor on his relationship with fellow Na Gaeil Man Jack Barry

Na Gaeil men Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry are the Kingdom’s likely first choice midfield partnership

Kerry midfield star Diarmuid O'Connor is eager to get back into action having missed so much football in the last four months Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Damian Stack

Who else was he going to room with? They just kind of go together. Rub along well together. Get each other.

Rarely have two footballers been as tied together as these two. Not just club mates, not just Kerry team mates, but midfield partners. We’re sure it’s happened before, all the same it’s a bit unusual for one club to produce two players of that calibre in essentially the same position.

