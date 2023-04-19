Kerry star Diarmuid O’Connor on his relationship with fellow Na Gaeil Man Jack Barry

Who else was he going to room with? They just kind of go together. Rub along well together. Get each other.

Rarely have two footballers been as tied together as these two. Not just club mates, not just Kerry team mates, but midfield partners. We’re sure it’s happened before, all the same it’s a bit unusual for one club to produce two players of that calibre in essentially the same position.

Rarely is one mentioned without reference to the other. Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry. Or Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor depending on your preference. They look set to become the bedrock of the Kerry team for the next four or five years at the very least. The first choice midfield partnership.

When it came to room assignments for the the warm-weather training camp in Portugal last week then, naturally Barry was the obvious choice to share with O’Connor, as the latter revealed with a knowing chuckle this week.

The pair are tight, hailing from the same side of town (Ballygarry), and have known each other now for the best part of a decade or more.

“We’re living on the opposite side of town from the club [in Killeen] and we’re the only fellas over the way, the only two families I should say,” O'Connor reveals.

"I’d be very good friends with Jack’s brothers, Fergal and Andrew. I would have played with them all the way up. So it goes back a good few years.”

Their on-pitch relationship is as more recent development, Jack at 28 being a few years older than 23-year-old Diarmuid, meaning it wasn’t until O’Connor turned senior that they linked up in that way.

“I suppose 2017 I played my first game for the Na Gaeil seniors so, 2018 was our first proper year we had together with the club. We would have known each other for ten or twelve years before that,” O’Connor explains.

Expand Close Club days: Diarmuid O'Connor and Jack Barry (with Dara Devine far left) following the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final in 2020 Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile / Facebook

Club days: Diarmuid O'Connor and Jack Barry (with Dara Devine far left) following the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final in 2020 Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Together the pair have won county club titles (at junior and intermediate), Munster club titles, All Ireland club titles, and of course last year’s All Ireland title with the Kingdom. If anybody recognises what Jack Barry brings to the table, then it’s going to be his midfield partner.

“He’s probably one of the most under-rated players in the country in my opinion, but the way the game has gone now as regards midfield there’s not too many high kick-outs,” the Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí PE and Irish teacher says of his colleague.

"You’re not getting forward as much and there’s a lot of defensive work, that’s just the way the game has gone, so midfielders all over the country probably aren’t getting huge credit.

"That’s okay as long as you’re doing your job for the team. That’s the most important thing. The other thirteen fellas on the team they’ll be a lot happier, they’ll be happy out if you’re doing your job.”

That the pair had a solid relationship prior to hooking up on the pitch, with the Kingdom especially, was surely of huge benefit. An aid to understanding, coupled with the ability to be frank without the fear of stepping on each other’s toes.

“Definitely at the start with you know a fella and you trust a fella it does make a difference, just in terms of being in the middle of the field or anywhere on the field really,” O’Connor suggests.

"Just knowing a fella that you know so well, definitely helps. It can only be a positive thing. You kind trust a fella a bit more so you can say things, but as time goes on you build relationships and you have that ability to trust them too.”

For all their understanding, all their promise as a partnership, it probably wasn’t until the second half of last year’s All Ireland final that it fully blossomed. With David Moran having given his all in the first half being replaced, it was up to the Na Gaeil pair to run the show, and run it they did.

Expand Close All for one: Na Gaeil players Jack Barry, Diarmuid O'Connor and Stefan Okunbor celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup after the All-Ireland Final last July Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile / Facebook

All for one: Na Gaeil players Jack Barry, Diarmuid O'Connor and Stefan Okunbor celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup after the All-Ireland Final last July Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“That was the last thirty five minutes we played together and things worked out for us,” O’Connor continues.

"So we can only take confidence from that in terms of how we got in in the second half as a team and as a unit, so you do take confidence from it. Then again you do have to back that up as well, so we’re looking forward to Saturday and the rest of the championship as well.”

With Moran now retired – ‘a gentleman’ is O’Connor’s assessment of his fellow Tralee man – the onus will very much be on O’Connor and Barry to back it up. What a shame then that the further development of this partnership was halted by the injury O’Connor picked up against Clare in the McGrath Cup.

“[I] went up for the kick out and landed on the other midfielder’s boot,” O’Connor recalls.

"I probably didn’t realise the extent of the injury at the time. I knew I was in a bit of pain, but I’d had ankle trouble before and I came back fairly quickly from it.

"It was only the week after that I realised I was in a bit of bother, but look great credit is due to the physio and the medical team and everything like that. I was just under ten or eleven weeks out and I got back to full action then.”

There were fears at one stage that the injury might require surgery, leading to a longer lay-off. O’Connor is grateful that didn’t come to pass as it was a frustrating experience – ‘a lonely couple of weeks’ he says – having waited so long to get back into the thick of it already.

"It is frustrating definitely because we’d a nice bit of a break with the club,” he explains.

"It was the first time in a long time that I’ve had a good couple of weeks and months off. I think we were done around the end of September, September 21 was the last full game I played before we came back and played McGrath Cup.

"I’d a nice bit of time to do a kind of pre-pre-season if you get me. And then to come back in and get an injury straight away was very frustrating, but then you look at the other side of things and you've fellas like Joe O’Connor out for the year and you do put things into perspective and know you will get back in eventually.”

O’Connor got back in in the last two rounds of the National League, getting minutes at home to Roscommon and on the road to Galway. Still with less than seventy minutes of competitive action under his belt this year, there might be a sense of needing to make up for lost time for the impressive young Tralee man.

The training camp in Portugal last week – the team only returned home this weekend – probably came at just the right moment for O’Connor to super-charge his preparations for the Munster championship.

“It was fantastic,” he enthuses.

"You get to live as a professional for three, four or five days whatever the case may be. You get to spend a lot of time in fella’s company and talking football, talking other things. You really build a bond as well as the training and the gym and things like that.

"I think we’re happy with where we are at the minute. We had our stint in Portugal and we got a nice bit of work done there. When you’re training in that kind of environment you can get a lot of work done when you’re together.

"And even outside of training having those conversations about different little bits and pieces on the field it helps so much as well, as compared to going home from training and not seeing a guy for another day or two.

"Those little conversations you have off the field really do help.”

If he lines out alongside his old buddy Jack Barry at midfield against Tipperary in Fitzgerald Stadium this Saturday evening – as he likely will – we’ll get to see that in action, as the Na Gaeil boys work in tandem to drive the Kingdom to yet more glory.