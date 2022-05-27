Kerry star David Clifford is out of Munster football final with Limerick

Kerry star man David Clifford is ruled out of the Kingdom's Munster Final clash with Limerick on Saturday Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

David Clifford has been left out of the starting fifteen and the match-day 26 for the Kerry footballers’ Munster Senior Football Championship Final clash with Limerick in Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday afternoon (throw-in 3pm).

The Fossa man is understood to have picked up an injury in between the Munster semi-final and a challenge game the Kingdom played against Roscommon in the Gaelic Grounds last weekend, which he didn’t play a part in.

The absence of the Kingdom’s star man has led to a reshuffle in the forward line with both Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane making their first championship starts of the campaign. Templenoe’s Adrian Spillane misses out and drops to the bench.

David Clifford’s brother Paudie moves to the half-forward line from the number 15 shirt he held last time out, with Killian Spillane taking that shirt on this occasion.

Geaney, meanwhile, starts in the full-forward position vacated by the injured Clifford.

Kerry team (v Limerick)

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare Shamrocks)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

Subs

16. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

18. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

19. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

21. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillsy)

22. Jack Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys)

23. Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

24. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

25. Jack O'Shea (Austin Stacks)

26. Darragh Roche (Glenflesk)