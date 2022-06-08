Kerry star Daniel Collins could be fit for Wexford tie

There remains hope that Daniel Collins could feature for the Kingdom this weekend against Wexford in Austin Stack Park Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

It’s understood that Kerry star Daniel Collins might be in a position to face Wexford in this weekend’s All Ireland Preliminary Quarter-final clash with Wexford in Austin Stack Park, despite picking up an injury during the second half of last weekend’s Joe McDonagh Cup in Croke Park.

The Kilmoyley man, who shot three points from play in an accomplished performance, is understood to have suffered bruised ribs and, while he was initially feared out of the equation for this Saturday, he’s now being given a chance of featuring. If he makes it it would be a big boost to the Kingdom’s prospects against the third-placed side in Leinster this season.

Fionán Mackessy will also be available for the game. The St Brendans man is not due to fly out to the States until the middle of next week, a further boost for Kerry boss Stephen Molumphy as the county seeks to retain its 100% championship record against the yellow bellies.

It’s more than 130 years since the sole previous meeting of the counties. That was on February 28, 1892 in the previous year’s All-Ireland final, when Kerry (represented by Ballyduff) pipped Wexford (Castlebridge) by 2-3 to 1-5 after extra-time, with the sides initially deadlocked on 1-1 apiece.

The County Senior Hurling Championship, meanwhile, is likely to get underway on the weekend of June 25/25 assuming the Kingdom don't beat Wexford this weekend.