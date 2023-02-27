Kerry star Cáit Lynch revelling in playing ‘the football that we want to play’

Cáit Lynch has been around long enough to know that one outstanding performance doesn’t make a team, but the fact that Kerry followed up their comprehensive win against Dublin with another against Meath pleased the 2022 All Star no end.

“We were delighted with the performance that we put in last week as it was a performance that we all knew that we had in us but it’s another thing to actually do it on the day. Today it was important that we try and replicate that performance once again.

“There was no point in going out and just doing it once; we want game consistency in terms of high performance so we’re very happy to deliver that again today,” said the experienced Castleisland Desmonds player.

“Everyone has put in a huge amount of work over the past three months in terms of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and it’s great to see that come to fruition now and I suppose what’s really driving the team this year is the fact that we’ve a strong panel and everyone is pushing each other.

“It’s really brilliant at training as we’re just constantly pushing each other, and you can see that on the field now which is great.”

While Kerry’s focus early doors was to avoid relegation, they now find themselves on the crest of a National League Division 1 final. Lynch says that the pressure is off and that Kerry are playing football in the style that they want to.

“I think that we’ve all a renewed drive. The trainings are just excellent, and you can really see it in the matches now. I suppose given the fact that we won our first couple of matches as well we knew that we didn’t have to worry about relegation, and it gives us that freedom as well to open ourselves up.

“The Dublin match and today as well; we just went out thinking that we could just give it a go and play the football that we want to play and see how it goes. It’s brilliant to have that freedom when you are up in Division 1 playing the best teams in the country as well so we’re in a brilliant position now and we’re delighted with it, and we’ll hopefully keep going now for the last two matches.”